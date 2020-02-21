Love Island Paige Turley's Parents: Relationship With Her Mum And Dad Revealed As They Meet Boyfriend Finn Tapp

21 February 2020, 17:05

Paige Turley's parents have supported her singing career
Paige Turley's parents have supported her singing career. Picture: ITV

Love Island’s Paige Turley’s parents are set to visit the singer in the villa during the emotional family and friends episode.

Love Island’s long-anticipated family and friends episode is set to happen tonight and emotions will be definitely running high for the contestants.

The first look shows the couples’ loved ones coming to Cape Town to surprise them whilst they meet the Islander’s love interest.

Amongst the families, Paige Turley’s parents will enter the villa and meet their daughter’s boyfriend, Finley Tapp, for the first time!

So, is the 22-year-old close to her parents? Here’s what we know…

Paige Turley's parents visit the Love Island villa for the first time
Paige Turley's parents visit the Love Island villa for the first time. Picture: ITV

Did her mum and dad go to her Britain’s Got Talent audition?

Paige doesn’t tend post about her family on social media, however, she seems super close to the pair, who supported her when she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2012.

As a 14-year-old, the Islander went on the talent show and made it to the semi-finals after singing Birdy’s ‘Skinny Love’ and her mum and dad were right there watching her!

During her performance, her family are seen tearing up and she even told the judges her parents were 'so proud’ - we’re sure to see the same energy in tonight’s episode of the dating show!

Paige Turley's family came to support her at her Britain's Got Talent audition in 2012
Paige Turley's family came to support her at her Britain's Got Talent audition in 2012. Picture: ITV

What did Paige’s parents say about her time on Love Island?

In the first look for the heatrwarming episode, Paige and Finn’s parents come in to surprise the lovebirds, with her dad shouting over: “Oi big boy, you got a minute?”

The six of them then sit down for a chat and we can’t wait to watch the emotional meeting!

