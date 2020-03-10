Love Island’s Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Planning To Have Kids ‘Quickly’ And Have Decided On Baby Names

10 March 2020, 10:57 | Updated: 10 March 2020, 10:59

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp Love Island babies
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have planned when they want to have babies. Picture: Shutterstock

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp are already planning to start a family, weeks after winning Love Island 2020.

Love Island winter 2020 winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have picked out their baby names and are hoping to ‘start a family quickly’.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the couple revealed their plans for the future, discussing everything from moving in together to marriage and babies.

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips Making More Money Through Instagram Than Her Winter Series Co-Stars

“We’ve already discussed how many we want,” Finn said when asked about having children. “I’ve always wanted a big family so I want four or five and Paige wants three.”

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp trialled being parents on Love Island
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp trialled being parents on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Paige agreed: “We want to start a family quickly and we’ve discussed names. I like Darcey for a girl and Hugo for a boy.”

Finn, aged 20, said he’d like to become a parent in the next few years, adding: “I’d like to be a dad before I’m 25. I really want a boy, so if we have five girls, we’re going for six.”

They also admitted they’ve discussed where they’d like to get married, saying they’re divided over the Maldives and a traditional celebration at Finn’s local church.

“We’re different on this. I’d like to go to the Maldives,” Paige said.

“I would like a big traditional church wedding in my local church because that’s where my parents and their parents got married,” Finn added.

“We’re going to have to come to a compromise. We can’t agree so maybe we’ll have two weddings!”

Paige and Finn won Love Island’s first ever winter series, after coupling up toward the start of the series and falling quickly for one another.

They went on to scoop the £50k prize money, which Paige said she’ll spend her half on paying off her debts.

