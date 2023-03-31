Love Island’s Paige Thorne ‘In Legal Dispute’ With Fashion Brand

31 March 2023, 10:36

Love Island's Paige Thorne is taking legal action against Forever Unique
Love Island's Paige Thorne is taking legal action against Forever Unique. Picture: Paige Thorne/Instagram
Love Island 2022 star Paige Thorne is reportedly taking legal action against Forever Unique.

After it emerged Love Island series eight winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was in a legal dispute with Oh Polly, it’s since been revealed that her co-star Paige Thorne is also suing the fashion brand that she signed to, Forever Unique.

Paige signed a six-figure deal with the brand not long after she left the villa and MailOnline report that she’s now suing the clothing brand due to an alleged breach of contract.

Love Island’s Tom Clare Becomes First Series 9 Contestant To Land Huge Fashion Brand Deal

The Islander hasn’t shared an affiliated post with Forever Unique, which is owned by Real Housewives of Cheshire star Seema Malhotra, since last year, but her collection remains on their website.

Paige Thorne is taking legal action against Forever Unique
Paige Thorne is taking legal action against Forever Unique. Picture: ITV2
Paige Thorne signed a six-figure deal with Forever Unique after leaving the villa
Paige Thorne signed a six-figure deal with Forever Unique after leaving the villa. Picture: Getty

The deal was Paige’s first collaboration after she left the villa with now-ex Adam Collard and she launched a party collection with the brand just in time for the festive season.

When she signed the deal in August, Paige said of her collaboration: “This is a real pinch me moment, I can't believe I have my very own collection with a brand I've loved for years!

Paige Thorne in a Forever Unique dress
Paige Thorne in a Forever Unique dress. Picture: Paige Thorne/Instagram

“I love that Forever Unique offers wardrobe staples that last a lifetime. I wanted my collection to be a considered purchase, using high quality materials and taking me out of my comfort zone.”

The news comes after it was reported Paige’s villa co-star Ekin-Su is taking legal action against Oh Polly after she was apparently dropped by the brand less than six months into their deal.

The fashion deal was the biggest in Love Island history.

