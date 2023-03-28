Love Island’s Ekin-Su ‘In Legal Dispute’ With Clothing Brand Oh Polly

Ekin-Su has been dropped by clothing label Oh Polly. Picture: Ekin-Su Culculoglu/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has parted ways with Oh Polly, the brand who gave her a £1 million contract when she left the villa.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu became an instant icon when she starred on Love Island series eight, going on to win the show with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

Shortly after leaving the villa she was snapped up by fashion brand Oh Polly, signing a £1 million contract for a collection of her own.

Less than six months later Ekin-Su is reportedly taking legal action against the brand after they dropped her after just one collection.

An insider told the tabloids: “Both the brand and Ekin have been left disappointed and there is now a dispute over money owed on the lucrative contract.”

Ekin-Su and clothing brand Oh Polly are in a legal dispute over the end of her £1 million contract. Picture: Getty

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island 2022. Picture: Alamy

They added: “Ekin-Su and Oh Polly have parted ways. It's complicated right now, and Ekin-Su won't be publicly commenting on the end of her working relationship with the brand but there will be no further collaborations.”

Ekin-Su’s deal was the biggest in Love Island history and she celebrated her partnership at the time with a huge party in London last year.

Despite reports she’s suing Oh Polly, their name still remains in her Instagram bio where she’s listed the places she’s an ambassador for.

However, it’s also since emerged Ekin-Su is no longer working with hair extension brand Beauty Works, who have the likes of Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins on their roster.

The brand said: “We worked with Ekin-Su in late 2022 on our Party Edit but will not be releasing any future edits. We wish her all the best for the future.”

A spokesperson for Ekin-Su told MailOnline: “Ekin really enjoyed working with Beauty Works and the 2022 Ekin-Su Party Edit was such an exciting venture for the entire team.

“Both parties are moving to other projects within the hair and beauty space in 2023 but will absolutely stay in touch.”

Ekin has removed Beauty Works from her Instagram bio, after signing a ‘year-long partnership’ with the brand in October last year.

She hasn’t posted content with the brand since November.

