Love Island Star Ovie Soko's ‘Message’ Movie Reference Is Just One Of The Reasons Everyone Loves Him So Much

Ovie Soko has become a firm favourite Love Islander. Picture: ITV2

Love Island’s Ovie Soko is becoming everyone’s favourite Islander.

Love Island star Ovie Soko brightened everyone’s ITV2 viewing time when he entered the villa, fast becoming the most popular islander thanks to his super chilled out nature, hilarious dancing, and epic fashion taste.

Fans are also loving how much he references 1998 movie Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While You’re Drinking Juice In The Hood every time someone receives a text.

In the film, the postman appears at numerous points throughout shouting “message!” whenever someone learns a moral lesson, and Ovie has been doing this since the start of his villa experience.

Who else has noticed that Ovie references ‘Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood’ every time someone gets a message. What a legend. (1/2) #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gsGTwgmnIo — TØNY (@TonyPervana) July 8, 2019

Ovie did the “message” thing again hahahahahhahahahha I love this man #loveisland pic.twitter.com/eYZ60UBQQi — deadting (@madisonturnerx) July 9, 2019

Despite ending his blossoming romance with former partner Anna Vakili, Ovie has remained in high spirits throughout his time on the island and his hilarious actions make him a meme-worthy contestant after every episode.

During Wednesday night’s episode, he had viewers in stitches as he stood on the decking with his arms outstretched, letting his colourful shirt blow behind him in the wind as he shouted: “Get some wind weeee.”

Fans of the show take to Twitter every evening wondering why the girls in the villa aren’t fighting over the basketball player, after witnessing his hilarious and genuine personality.

“I just don’t understand how Ovie’s still single in the villa?” One person questioned, as another viewer tweeted: “Ovie is my mood right now.”

They were also left hot and bothered after his turn in the lap dance challenge, as he walked into the garden in a khaki hat, camo trousers and matching jacket.

