Why India Reynolds Couldn’t Be At Ovie Soko’s ASOS Launch – As Love Island Couple Spark Split Concerns Again

17 September 2019, 10:15

India Reynolds wasn't able to attend Ovie Soko's ASOS launch
India Reynolds wasn't able to attend Ovie Soko's ASOS launch. Picture: Getty / India Reynolds/Instagram

Love Island’s Ovie Soko wasn’t able to have girlfriend India Reynolds at his ASOS collaboration launch – but for a valid reason.

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds have proved themselves to be one of the strongest couples since leaving Love Island, along with Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, so when India was noticeably absent from his ASOS collaboration launch party fans feared they might have split.

India did send her congratulations to Ovie over social media, but she didn’t join in the celebrations simply because she’s with an ambassador for rival fashion brand Boohoo.

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To India Reynolds And Ovie Soko

A friend of the basketball player told the tabloids: “They’re very much in love and haven’t split up, like people think. The truth is, India wasn’t allowed to go to Ovie’s launch because she is with a rival fashion brand.

Ovie and India are one of the few remaining Love Island couples
Ovie and India are one of the few remaining Love Island couples. Picture: ITV2

“Just like David Beckham, who is signed to Adidas, couldn’t go to wife Victoria’s Nike launch.”

They added: “There’s no drama – they’re totally inseparable and very loved up!”

It comes just days after the couple had to shut down reports they’d split, following rumours India had been unfaithful with footballer Kieran Gibbs.

A representative for India told Capital: “There is no truth in this whatsoever. Ovie and India are still very much together and happy.”

However, the couple have continued to put on a loved-up display every time they step out in public together.

Meanwhile, Ovie had the support of his fellow islanders at his fashion launch as Lucie Donlan, Joe Garratt and Francesca Allen showed up to congratulate their pal.

