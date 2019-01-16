Love Island's Olivia Attwood Robbed Of Luxury Cars & Watches By 'Disgusting' Thieves

Olivia Attwood's robbed of luxury goods at house with boyfriend Bradley Dack. Picture: Instagram

Celebs Go Dating's Olivia Attwood has appealed for information following a robbery which saw luxury cars, watches and bags stolen from her and footballer boyfriend Bradley Dack's house.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood has made a plea for information after a robbery at the house of her and footballer boyfriend, Brad Dack, which saw thieves make off with over a hundred thousand pounds worth of luxury goods including two Mercedes', Rolex watches and designer bags.

Olivia Attwood and footballer boyfriend Bradley Dack were robbed in Manchester. Picture: Instagram

Olivia Attwood brand robbers who stole thousands of pounds of items from her 'disgusting'. Picture: Instagram

The 27-year-old wrote on Instagram: "Some disgusting c**** have stolen 2 cars from outside mine and brad's house in Manchester."

"If anything knows anything and want to contact us anonymously, me or Brad, we will pay a cash reward."

"Also had 2 Rolex's stolen, a black Chanel handbag, LV (Louis Vuitton) rucksack, brand new Macbook... ANY info no questions asked. Will transfer money today."

Olivia Attwood will pay a cash reward to anyone who knows where her stolen goods are. Picture: Instagram

Promising a cash reward to anyone with information about the robbers, Olivia also posted pictures of the stolen cars, which sell for prices starting at £54,000.

She seemed to confirm in the post that she and Blackburn Rovers player Brad are living together in Worsley, ever since they rekindled their romance after her unsuccessful stint on CGD.

