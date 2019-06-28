Molly-Mae Hague 'Copies' Lucie Donlan On Love Island Moments After Confronting Tommy Fury Over Their Close Friendship

28 June 2019, 12:59

Molly-Mae Hague styled her hair like Lucie Donlan's
Molly-Mae Hague styled her hair like Lucie Donlan's. Picture: ITV2

Love Island viewers noticed Molly-Mae Hague had the same hairstyle as Lucie Donlan on Thursday night (28th June).

Following the dramatic episode of Love Island where the cast were confronted by viewers’ brutal tweets about the islanders, Molly-Mae Hague was left with concerns about Tommy Fury’s close friendship with Lucie Donlan.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Molly-Mae felt threatened after reading a tweet saying: “Tommy and Lucie are meant to be together, look at them!”

She was further infuriated when she was confronted with a tweet which said: “Nah, Tommy deserves more than Molly-Mae. She doesn’t like him, she likes 50k.”

So it was hilarious when the islanders had a neon party and Molly-Mae crimped her hair, leaving her tresses looking identical to surfer Lucie’s.

Fans were quick to spot the similarity, and many shared their hilarious reactions on Twitter.

“Molly came for Lucie edges with her hair tonight and I’m obsessed,” one fan tweeted, as another noted: “Can we all please note how Molly Mae styled her hair JUST LIKE LUCIE’S for the neon party tonight RIGHT AFTER she’s saying tommy needs to put up boundaries??? Coincidence??????”

“HAHAHA MOLLY DOING HER HAIR LIKE LUCIES AFTER ALL THAT IS EVERYTHING…,” laughed a third viewer, as a fourth said: “#loveisland Molly feeling a little insecure same hair do. #Lucie."

They also noticed how Molly was wearing one of Lucie’s swimsuits for her horse riding date with Tommy.

During their time away from the villa, Molly-Mae spoke to Tommy about his close friendship with Lucie as their fellow islanders discovered the Cornish surfer had said “never say never” about potentially dating the boing hunk.

When grilled by Maura Higgins on whether her close friendships with guys ever turn romantic, Lucie said they have done in the past, and her admission quickly spread throughout the villa.

Lucie and Tommy had their own attempt at romance at the start of the series, when they were embroiled in a love triangle with Joe Garrett, but the blonde bombshell picked Joe over Tommy and her beau was dumped from the island following a public vote days later.

