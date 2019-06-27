A BTS Fan Account Made It Onto Love Island’s Twitter Challenge And The Army Is Loving It

It was BTS X Love Island on Wednesday night. Picture: ITV2 / Getty

The BTS Army really are everywhere – even on Love Island.

During the Love Island Twitter challenge, one of the BTS Army had their tweet about Molly-Mae Hague read out and fellow fans of the K-pop group couldn’t get over it.

Twitter user @namjoonsais wrote: “Nah Tommy [Fury] deserves more than Molly-Mae, she doesn’t like him she likes £50k.”

MOLLy MAE BABES IT WAS FROM 2 WEEKS AGO YOURE DIFFERENT NOWWW #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/30o8pZ763Z — leah with luv (@namjoonsais) June 26, 2019

The BTS Army loved seeing one of their fans featuring on Love Island, with many taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

“They included a tweet on Love Island from a BTS account ARMYS are everywhere [sic],” wrote one person, as another said: “Omg its x Love Island” alongside a grinning starry eyed emoji.

“This is a BTS event only #LoveIsland,” added a third as a fourth said: “So funny a BTS Stan has Molly-Mae this raging.”

“You are iconic hahaha,” replied another of the BTS Amy, as one person said: “YOU ACTUALLY MADE HER ANGRY.”

Molly was indeed fuming at the tweet, saying she “hasn’t once mentioned money” while in the villa.

But upon seeing her response the fan backtracked on her comments, saying she tweeted it two weeks ago and has since changed her opinion on the social media influencer.

“Molly Mae babes it was two weeks ago you’re different now,” they wrote alongside a picture of Lucie Donlan holding up the tweet on the show.

