Viewers Appalled At Michael's Behaviour As He Demands Amber 'Sit Down' During Love Island Rejection

16 July 2019, 11:00

Amber Gill told to 'sit down' by Michael in savage conversaiton
Amber Gill told to 'sit down' by Michael in savage conversaiton. Picture: ITV/Love Island

Michael has found himself in even deeper water with the public after his savage chat with Amber on Monday night's episode of Love Island.

Viewers are seriously unhappy with Love Island Michael over his treatment of Amber, and after Monday's episode which saw him tell her he doesn't have feelings for her and going about in kind of a rude way, barking at her to 'sit down' much to the shock of their fellow islanders.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

The show has been up to its usual trickery after a surprise dumping saw the bottom couple, Michael & Joanna Chimonides split up and only one allowed to remain in the villa- with original islander Michael deciding to stay.

As Joanna grabbed him by the chin and warned him with "If you've found what you want you better leave mate", it was an uncomfortable ending to their romance, which sent Michael into something of a spiral.

He pulled Amber, demanding she 'sit down' where he rejected her advances (again) in a brutal fashion.

Maura watched the action as it went down and couldn't believe Michael's behaviour, asking: "Did she just let him talk to her like that...'Sit down'... That was really rude."

As Amber questions whether he's staying, Michael explains: "I'm staying in the sense that I'm enjoying the rest of my time here...but ultimately, that's where my head is at."

"This will kind of be a test for me and her, whether or not that's the case, fine, but I know where my head is at and I just wanted to be 100% clear."

The girls rushed over to comfort Amber who was confused at the 'savage' conversation, with people taking to Twitter to voice their disapproval at how he handled the situation.

One user wrote: "I hate how powerful and confident Michael feels knowing that amber still has feelings for him. he really needs to be reminded of his place because he’s clearly losing it. “sit down“ excuse you???" and another joked that Michael himself was acting out his own favourite word...'childish'.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Greg O'Shea is the latest islander to enter the Love Island villa

Meet New Love Island Star Greg O’Shea – The Rugby Player Who Predicts He’ll ‘Hit It Off’ With Maura Higgins
India Reynolds has her eye on Ovie Soko in the villa

Who Is India Reynolds? Meet The New Love Island Star And Instagram Model
Harley Brash already has some connections to Love Island

New Love Island Girl Harley Brash’s Instagram Profile, Age And How She Knows Adam Collard
Lucie Donlan spills the tea on Michael and Amber's relationship

Lucie Donlan Reveals The Side Of Michael & Amber's Love Island Relationship We Didn't See
The Love Island couples have been changing every week

Love Island 2019 Couples: Who's Coupled Up With Who And Which Islanders Are Still Together?

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship is 'moving quickly'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Relationship Is 'Moving Quickly' & They Don't Care Who Knows It

Shawn Mendes

Ariana is a huge fan of Harry Potter.

Ariana Grande Reveals She Has Two New Dogs, And Their Names Are Inspired By Harry Potter

Ariana Grande

Harry will appear in court in October.

Harry Styles Will ‘Testify In Court’ Against His Accused Stalker
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are yet to confirm they're dating

Will Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Confirm They’re Dating? Fans Eagerly Awaiting Relationship Confirmation

Shawn Mendes

Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen translate 'Circle of Life' lyrics

WATCH: Seth Rogen And Billy Eichner Translate 'Circle Of Life' Lyrics Into English
13 Reasons Why deletes controversial suicide scene

13 Reasons Why Fans Divided As Controversial Suicide Scene Edited Out Of Netflix Series

More Movies & TV News

Love Island shop assistant spotted working in nightclub in same episode

Fresh 'Fix' Claims After Love Island Shop Assistant Spotted Working The Bar In Nightclub Scene
The Lion King remake comes with an epic soundtrack

The Lion King 2019 Soundtrack Featuring Beyoncé And Donald Glover: Who Else Stars On The Track List?
Millie Bobby Brown defends Eleven and Michael's relationship

Millie Bobby Brown Defends Eleven & Mike's Stranger Things Kissing Scene
Amy Hart has revealed she was forced to eat during Love Island heartbreak

Amy Hart Was 'Force Fed' By Love Island Producers After Heartbreak Weight Loss
Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things Season 4: Cast, Release Date, And What We Know So Far