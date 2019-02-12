Megan Barton-Hanson Slams Laura Anderson For “Making Digs & Talking S**t” About Her In Leaked DMs

Megan Barton-Hanson admits she doesn't like Laura Anderson. Picture: Getty

A fan revealed the messages Megan had sent her about Laura Anderson after they confronted Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson for liking a comment calling her a “mess”.

Following the news that Megan Barton-Hanson liked an Instagram comment calling Laura Anderson a “mess”, a fan has leaked DMs showing Megan slamming her Love Island co-star for “talking s**t” about her.

Love Island’s Rosie Williams Is “Not At All Surprised” Adam Collard & Zara McDermott Split Up

The fan confronted Megan after the story emerged, to which Megan responded, “Mate I don’t like her, she’s constantly making digs about me, talking s**t about me to people we know.

“Just because I believe in women empowerment not going to like every woman on earth.”

The pair haven’t been friends since Megan ‘stole’ Wes Nelson from Laura on the show and Laura responded by calling her a ‘slag’ in the villa.

This week, Megan also liked an Instagram comment on a story about The Wanted’s Max George sliding into Laura’s DMs, which read, “I'm sorry but this girl's a mess, when's she going to take a breath to be away from men?

Megan Barton-Hanson liked a comment calling Laura Anderson a "mess". Picture: Instagram

"She had three men in the villa, another only a few weeks ago, that's four men in the space of a few months. The girl needs to chill out. Every guy she's with she makes out they're perfect for her."

A source close to Megan told the tabloids, “She's reached the end of her tether with Laura's constant subtle digs.

"Megan's going through a tough enough time as it is without Laura speaking to mutual friends of theirs behind her back.

"It is clear that they don't like each other after everything that happened in the villa but now it's best for them to stay away and to limit any unnecessary comments."

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality News