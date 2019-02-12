Love Island’s Rosie Williams Is “Not At All Surprised” Adam Collard & Zara McDermott Split Up

12 February 2019, 10:35

Rosie Williams has spoken out on Adam Collard and Zara McDermott's split
Rosie Williams has spoken out on Adam Collard and Zara McDermott's split. Picture: Instagram

Adam Collard dumped Rosie Williams for Zara McDermott in the villa and now she’s had her say on their split six months after leaving the show.

Another Love Island couple has called it a day but one person who wasn’t surprised to see Adam Collard and Zara McDermott split up was his Love Island ex, Rosie Williams.

Is Megan Barton-Hanson And Wes Nelson’s Break Up FAKE?! Friends Think They Will Get Back Together

Rosie and Adam were briefly coupled up during their stint in the Love Island villa but he dumped her to get together with Zara.

The jilted ex even did a sultry scantily clad photoshoot with Megan Barton-Hanson to make him jealous, but he and Zara seemed to go the distance after he left the villa to be with her after she was voted out.

Rosie told the Daily Mail, “It was horrible to go through and I feel for Zara if she's been going through something similar. She's better out of it.

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott were together for six months after leaving the show.
Adam Collard and Zara McDermott were together for six months after leaving the show. Picture: Instagram

“The character that I knew, that person, means I'm not at all surprised it's happened with Zara. In a way I am glad that all that happened with me, as it's a way of learning lessons. It means you can find someone amazing next time, who treats you the way you want them to.”

Rosie also said she doesn’t blame Zara for getting together with Adam in the villa, explaining, “I don't blame Zara for what happened. I mean, I was one of the oldest in [the villa] and I hope that the younger ones learnt from what happened with me.

“But I'm a girls girl, so I don't blame Zara. I think maybe she didn't handle it all in the best way, but it was Adam that should have dealt with it better.”

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality News

Latest Love Island News

Malin Andersson supported by Love Island stars following daughter's funeral

Malin Andersson Supported By Love Island Stars After Baby Daughter's Funeral
Megan Barton Hanson said she thought Wes Nelson was 'the one'

Megan Barton-Hanson Sobs & Says Wes Nelson Was ‘The One’ In Video
Megan Barton Hanson and Charlie Frederick were pictured partying together

Megan Barton-Hanson Puts Wes Nelson Heartbreak Behind Her As She Parties With Love Island Co-star Charlie Frederick
Megan Barton-Hanson admits she doesn't like Laura Anderson.

Megan Barton-Hanson Slams Laura Anderson For “Making Digs & Talking S**t” About Her In Leaked DMs
Megan Barton-Hanson has just reignited her feud with Laura Anderson.

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson Reignites Her Feud With Laura Anderson By Saying She’s A “Mess”

More Movies & TV News

Ed Sheeran stars in Danny Boyle's comedy-drama Yesterday

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Makes His Feature Film Debut In The Beatles Inspired 'Yesterday'

Ed Sheeran

Gemma Collins is charging this HUGE fee for her club appearances.

Gemma Collins Charges £13,000 AN HOUR For Appearances After Starring On Dancing On Ice
Will Smith as the Genie in Aladdin has some Disney fans scared

Aladdin 2019: New Trailer With Will Smith As The Genie Is Scaring Everyone
Justin Bieber's Never Say Never movie was released eight years ago today

Justin Bieber Fans Celebrate Eight Years Since Never Say Never Movie And Everyone Feels Really Old

Justin Bieber

Netflix is releasing a new series called Dating Around

Netflix New Series Dating Around: What Is It About And When Is It On? Everything You Need To Know About The New Show