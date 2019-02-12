Love Island’s Rosie Williams Is “Not At All Surprised” Adam Collard & Zara McDermott Split Up

Rosie Williams has spoken out on Adam Collard and Zara McDermott's split. Picture: Instagram

Adam Collard dumped Rosie Williams for Zara McDermott in the villa and now she’s had her say on their split six months after leaving the show.

Another Love Island couple has called it a day but one person who wasn’t surprised to see Adam Collard and Zara McDermott split up was his Love Island ex, Rosie Williams.

Rosie and Adam were briefly coupled up during their stint in the Love Island villa but he dumped her to get together with Zara.

The jilted ex even did a sultry scantily clad photoshoot with Megan Barton-Hanson to make him jealous, but he and Zara seemed to go the distance after he left the villa to be with her after she was voted out.

Rosie told the Daily Mail, “It was horrible to go through and I feel for Zara if she's been going through something similar. She's better out of it.

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott were together for six months after leaving the show. Picture: Instagram

“The character that I knew, that person, means I'm not at all surprised it's happened with Zara. In a way I am glad that all that happened with me, as it's a way of learning lessons. It means you can find someone amazing next time, who treats you the way you want them to.”

Rosie also said she doesn’t blame Zara for getting together with Adam in the villa, explaining, “I don't blame Zara for what happened. I mean, I was one of the oldest in [the villa] and I hope that the younger ones learnt from what happened with me.

“But I'm a girls girl, so I don't blame Zara. I think maybe she didn't handle it all in the best way, but it was Adam that should have dealt with it better.”

