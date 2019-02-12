Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson Reignites Her Feud With Laura Anderson By Saying She’s A “Mess”

12 February 2019, 12:26

Megan Barton-Hanson has just reignited her feud with Laura Anderson.
Megan Barton-Hanson has just reignited her feud with Laura Anderson. Picture: Instagram

The former Love Island stars don’t seem to be on the best of terms after Megan liked the derogatory message on Instagram.

It looks like Megan Barton-Hanson and Laura Anderson aren’t going to be friends any time soon… after Megan’s been spotted liking a comment on Instagram calling Laura a “mess”.

Love Island’s Rosie Williams Is “Not At All Surprised” Adam Collard & Zara McDermott Split Up

The pair haven’t been the best of friends from the start after Megan ‘stole’ Laura’s boyfriend, Wes Nelson, during their time in the Love Island villa, but the latest dig seems to prove their feud is still ongoing.

After Laura revealed that The Wanted’s Max George slid into her DMs, a follower commented on Instagram, “I’m sorry but this girl’s a mess, when’s she gonna take a breath to be away from men.

Megan Barton-Hanson liked a comment calling Laura Anderson a 'mess'.
Megan Barton-Hanson liked a comment calling Laura Anderson a 'mess'. Picture: Instagram

“She had 3 men in the villa, another only a few weeks ago, that’s 4 men in the space of a few months. The girl needs to chill out. Every guy she’s with she makes out they’re perfect for her.”

Fans were quick to spot that Megan had ‘liked’ the comment, and agreed with the follower’s comments about Laura.

Laura defended herself by responding to the comment, “Incorrect in so many ways. I'm happily single and haven't been in a relationship for almost 1year.

"I've dated because I was on a dating show. Far from a mess Jeni. Love a troll, do you want to call me and I'll tell you how many people I've slept with in the past year I feel you'll be very unsatisfied. Have a fabulous day."

Yikes. It doesn’t look like these two are going to be mates any time soon…

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality News

Latest Love Island News

Malin Andersson supported by Love Island stars following daughter's funeral

Malin Andersson Supported By Love Island Stars After Baby Daughter's Funeral
Megan Barton Hanson said she thought Wes Nelson was 'the one'

Megan Barton-Hanson Sobs & Says Wes Nelson Was ‘The One’ In Video
Megan Barton Hanson and Charlie Frederick were pictured partying together

Megan Barton-Hanson Puts Wes Nelson Heartbreak Behind Her As She Parties With Love Island Co-star Charlie Frederick
Megan Barton-Hanson admits she doesn't like Laura Anderson.

Megan Barton-Hanson Slams Laura Anderson For “Making Digs & Talking S**t” About Her In Leaked DMs
Love Island's Zara and Adam reportedly slept in different beds

Love Island's Zara McDermott & Adam Collard 'Slept In Separate Beds For Months'

More Movies & TV News

Ed Sheeran stars in Danny Boyle's comedy-drama Yesterday

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Makes His Feature Film Debut In The Beatles Inspired 'Yesterday'

Ed Sheeran

Gemma Collins is charging this HUGE fee for her club appearances.

Gemma Collins Charges £13,000 AN HOUR For Appearances After Starring On Dancing On Ice
Will Smith as the Genie in Aladdin has some Disney fans scared

Aladdin 2019: New Trailer With Will Smith As The Genie Is Scaring Everyone
Justin Bieber's Never Say Never movie was released eight years ago today

Justin Bieber Fans Celebrate Eight Years Since Never Say Never Movie And Everyone Feels Really Old

Justin Bieber

Netflix is releasing a new series called Dating Around

Netflix New Series Dating Around: What Is It About And When Is It On? Everything You Need To Know About The New Show