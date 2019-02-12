Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson Reignites Her Feud With Laura Anderson By Saying She’s A “Mess”

Megan Barton-Hanson has just reignited her feud with Laura Anderson. Picture: Instagram

The former Love Island stars don’t seem to be on the best of terms after Megan liked the derogatory message on Instagram.

It looks like Megan Barton-Hanson and Laura Anderson aren’t going to be friends any time soon… after Megan’s been spotted liking a comment on Instagram calling Laura a “mess”.

The pair haven’t been the best of friends from the start after Megan ‘stole’ Laura’s boyfriend, Wes Nelson, during their time in the Love Island villa, but the latest dig seems to prove their feud is still ongoing.

After Laura revealed that The Wanted’s Max George slid into her DMs, a follower commented on Instagram, “I’m sorry but this girl’s a mess, when’s she gonna take a breath to be away from men.

Megan Barton-Hanson liked a comment calling Laura Anderson a 'mess'. Picture: Instagram

“She had 3 men in the villa, another only a few weeks ago, that’s 4 men in the space of a few months. The girl needs to chill out. Every guy she’s with she makes out they’re perfect for her.”

Fans were quick to spot that Megan had ‘liked’ the comment, and agreed with the follower’s comments about Laura.

Laura defended herself by responding to the comment, “Incorrect in so many ways. I'm happily single and haven't been in a relationship for almost 1year.

"I've dated because I was on a dating show. Far from a mess Jeni. Love a troll, do you want to call me and I'll tell you how many people I've slept with in the past year I feel you'll be very unsatisfied. Have a fabulous day."

Yikes. It doesn’t look like these two are going to be mates any time soon…

