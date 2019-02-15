Maria Fowler And Kady McDermott End Bitter Feud As TOWIE Star Begs Fans To Stop Trolling Love Island Star

Maria Fowler is urging people to stop trolling Kady McDermott. Picture: Instagram

Maria Fowler and Kady McDermott have ended their row, after Kady apologised for calling Maria’s daughter “vile”.

After their furious exchange over social media this week, Maria Fowler and Kady McDermott have healed their rift following the Love Island star’s apology.

Kady shocked fans and outraged Maria when she branded her two-year-old daughter “vile” in a series of messages between them, but after apologising to the former TOWIE star Maria has forgiven Kady.

Maria is now urging people to stop trolling the 20 year old, after Kady was bombarded with shocking remarks from social media users.

Love Island's Kady McDermott Apologises For Calling TOWIE Star Maria Fowler’s Daughter ‘VILE’.

Maria Fowler issued a statement after Kady McDermott's apology. Picture: Twitter

The mother of one shared a statement saying: “I have rang Kady this morning, she has apologised to me.

"I have seen the things that people are saying to her and despite the fact that her comment about Evie was totally wrong initially I didn’t want to contact her, I felt like I needed to make sure she’s not at harm.

"I’ve suggested she just keeps her head down and let’s this blow over."

Maria ended the statement: “I don’t want something stupid to happen to a young girl because of the internet so if I can ask people despite frustrations to stop inboxing her now, I appreciate all your support and nice messages over what happened.

“But as humans we have a moral duty to make sure each other are ok."

The statement comes after Kady issued a public apology saying she’d “made a mistake based on temporary emotions”.

The ladies’ feud was initially sparked when Maria accused Kady of copying her home renovations project.

