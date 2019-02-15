Kady McDermott Issues Lengthy Statement Apologising To Maria Fowler For Calling Her Daughter ‘Vile’

15 February 2019, 11:25 | Updated: 15 February 2019, 13:02

Kady McDermott got into a war of words with Maria Fowler over a 'copied' Instagram account.
Kady McDermott got into a war of words with Maria Fowler over a 'copied' Instagram account. Picture: instagram

Kady McDermott has issued a statement after labelling Maria Fowler’s daughter ‘vile’.

Love Island’s Kady McDermott got into a heated war of words with former TOWIE star Maria Fowler this week and labelled her 2-year-old daughter ‘vile’.

It all kicked off when Maria accused Kady of ‘copying’ her interior design company on Instagram.

Adam Collard “Spent The Night In A Hotel With Two Women” Before Zara McDermott Split

Kady has now issued a lengthy statement apologising and has claimed she ‘instantly regretted’ what she said.

It reads: “I'm only human and naturally I make mistakes on temporary based emotions and being in the public eye unfortunately every single one of my mistakes get put out there to the world. Forever getting judged for every step I take/do in life takes its toll.

Kady has now issued an apology.
Kady has now issued an apology. Picture: instagram

"I privately messaged Maria yesterday my apology but as it’s everywhere I will do a public one too. I am deeply sorry to Maria, her partner and of course gorgeous Evie. I did NOT mean what I said.

"It was a disgusting comment stupidly said in a split second of anger, I instantly regretted it and deleted the comment straight away but sadly the damage was already done.

The Love Islander said she 'instantly regretted' the comment.
The Love Islander said she 'instantly regretted' the comment. Picture: instagram

"I am reactive at times but I am not evil or a bad person. I am 23, still have a lot to learn in life with how to control situations better. I am forever learning and continuing to grow as a person. I will not let me stupid mistakes define me but just give me the space to grow into a better woman."

"P.S abuse my appearance/personality if it makes you all feel better but please stop with the ‘go hang yourself’ comments and ‘I hope you get cancer’ and ‘I hope your future kids die in your arms’ comments, behind this Instagram profile I am a real human too with real emotions and there’s only so much I can take without it having a long term effect on myself friends, boyfriend and family."

Kady has since been dropped from fashion brand Missy Empire and has made her Twitter private.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On The Love Island Stars

Latest Love Island News

Maria Fowler is urging people to stop trolling Kady McDermott

Maria Fowler And Kady McDermott End Bitter Feud As TOWIE Star Begs Fans To Stop Trolling Love Island Star
Fans think Khloe Kardashian and Megan Barton-Hansonlhave some similarities

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Fans Think She Looks Just Like Khloe Kardashian
Adam Collard is said to have spent the night with two women in a hotel before splitting from Zara McDermott.

Love Island’s Adam Collard “Spent The Night In A Hotel With Two Women” Before Zara McDermott Split
Maria Fowler and Kady McDermott have become embroiled in a spat

Love Island's Kady McDermott Apologises For Calling TOWIE Star Maria Fowler’s Daughter ‘VILE’
Wes Nelson admits Dancing On Ice caused end of her relationship

WATCH: Wes Nelson Admits Dancing On Ice Caused Split From Megan Barton Hanson

More Movies & TV News

Jacob Elordi and Joey King unfollow one another on Instagram

Joey King And Jacob Elordi Split: The Kissing Booth Stars Have Reportedly Broken Up
Sex Education star Emma Mackey's all loved up with beau Dan Whitlam

Who Is Sex Education's Emma Mackey’s Boyfriend Dan Whitlam? Meet The Actor Dating The Star of Netflix’s Hit Series
Lili Reinhart gushes about boyfriend Cole Sprouse on Instragram

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart's Valentine's Message To Cole Sprouse Has Us Sobbing
Ja Rule teased his plans to create a new musical festival, like Fyre Festival

Ja Rule Reveals His Plans For Fyre Festival 2

The Kissing Booth is returning to Netflix

The Kissing Booth 2: Netflix Confirm Hit Film Is Getting A Sequel