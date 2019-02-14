Love Island's Kady McDermott Apologises For Calling TOWIE Star Maria Fowler’s Daughter ‘VILE’

Maria Fowler and Kady McDermott have become embroiled in a spat. Picture: Instagram

Love Island 2016 contestant Kady McDermott and ex TOWIE star Maria Fowler have come to blows over their two very similar business ideas.

The Only Way Is Essex star Maria Fowler and former Love Island contestant Kady McDermott have become embroiled in a bitter row, with Kady calling Maria’s two-year-old daughter “vile” in a heated argument – something she has now apologised for.

The pair exchanged a war of words after Kady launched a home renovation company called Our Village Project, similar to Maria’s brand Project In A Village.

In a series of direct messages Kady branded Maria’s daughter “vile”, after the Essex star called the Love Island star “alien head”.

Maria Fowler and Kady McDermott exchanged a war of words on social media. Picture: Twitter

Kady McDermott has since apologised for calling Maria Fowler's daughter 'vile'. Picture: Twitter

Kady – whose boyfriend is TOWIE star Myles Barnett – has since apologised for the remark, with a representative for the model telling OK! Online: “Kady said a comment in a heat of the moment after she was being verbally name called by Maria.

"There is no excuse for that comment at all, she is deeply sorry and did not mean it. It was a comment in a second of anger."

Their spat began over their very similar business ideas, with Maria claiming Kady had copied her company.

Maria later shared their series of direct messages with her 42,000 Twitter followers.

