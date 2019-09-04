Marcel Somerville & Yewande Biala To Give Evidence About Their Treatment On Love Island To MPs Investigating Reality TV

4 September 2019, 14:50 | Updated: 4 September 2019, 15:18

Love Islander has come under fire in recent months.
Love Islander has come under fire in recent months. Picture: ITV2

Three former Love Island contestants will head to parliament today as reality television is investigated by MPs.

Love Island stars including Marcel Somerville, Yewande Biala and Chris Williamson will stand before members of parliament today to discuss their treatment on the ITV2 dating show.

The show has come under fire in recent months, following the deaths of Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Take The Next Step As They Move In Together

Ex-guests from The Jeremy Kyle Show will also appear to talk to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee to discuss how appearing on reality television has affected them.

They will also discuss how race, gender and body image and represented on these types of shows.

The committee announced the news in a statement, saying “‘We are questioning Chris Williamson, Marcel Somerville and Yewande Biala from Love Island then Dwayne Davison and Robert Gregory from The Jeremy Kyle Show.”

A post on their official Twitter account added: “How are race, gender and body image represented on reality TV shows? How do producers prepare participants for life after the show?

“The committee will discuss 'representations of race, gender and body image and contestant preparedness for life after Love Island'."

Love Island bosses vowed to improve its mental health aftercare for contestants ahead of the 2019 series.

They said aftercare therapy would now be offered to ‘all Islanders and not only those that reach out,’ and promised to give additional advice to future contestants about how to manage their social media platforms and finances.

> Download Our App To Keep Up With All The Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

The couple won the 2019 series of Love Island.

Love Island Winners Amber Gill & Greg O’Shea Spark Split Rumours
The Love Islanders are heading to the US!

Love Islanders Michael Griffiths, Georgia Steel & Niall Aslam Have Signed Up For The US Version Of Ex On The Beach
Molly-Mae's collection hasn't gone down well with fans.

Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague's Pretty Little Thing Collection Branded 'Fake' By 'Disappointed' Fans
The cute couple met on the 2019 series of Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Take The Next Step As They Move In Together
Olivia Attwood has screaming match with Shelby Tribble during TOWIE debut

Olivia Attwood Has Explosive Fight With Shelby Tribble During TOWIE Debut

Hot On Capital

Post Malone's new album is on the way!

Post Malone’s New Album: ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ Features Collaborations With Halsey & Travis Scott
Camila is back!

Camila Cabello Announces She's Releasing Two New Songs Titled ‘Shameless’ & ‘Liar’ As She Invites Fans To ‘World Of Romance’
Ariana Grande is suing the clothing brand.

Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21 For Using ‘Uncanny’ Model In Adverts After She Turned Down Endorsement

Ariana Grande

KSI Logan Paul Rematch

KSI Vs Logan Paul Rematch: YouTuber's Fight 2 Dates, Venue & More
Rita Ora is set to perform.

Avicii Tribute Concert: Who's Performing With Rita Ora, David Guetta & Kygo, Where Is It & When Does It Take Place?

Avicii

Adam Lambert shared the meaning behind his new song 'Superpower'

Adam Lambert Explains The Deep Inspiration Behind New Single 'Superpower'

More Movies & TV News

Olivia Attwood has caused quite the stir already on TOWIE

Fans Are Absolutely Loving 'TV Gold' Olivia Attwood Who Has 'Saved TOWIE'
James Lock looks noticeably different in latest pics

James Lock 'Unrecognisable' During TOWIE Return Sparking Surgery Rumours
The pair met on last year's series of the dancing show.

Diane Buswell Shares Adorable Good Luck Card From Joe Sugg Ahead Of Strictly Come Dancing
13 Reasons Why Ani Achola is detested by fans

13 Reasons Why's Grace Saif Forced To Delete Her Instagram Amidst Character Backlash
Ed Sheeran could record new James Bond theme tune

Ed Sheeran Could Be Recording The New Theme Tune For James Bond

Ed Sheeran