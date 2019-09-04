Marcel Somerville & Yewande Biala To Give Evidence About Their Treatment On Love Island To MPs Investigating Reality TV

Three former Love Island contestants will head to parliament today as reality television is investigated by MPs.

Love Island stars including Marcel Somerville, Yewande Biala and Chris Williamson will stand before members of parliament today to discuss their treatment on the ITV2 dating show.

The show has come under fire in recent months, following the deaths of Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon.

Ex-guests from The Jeremy Kyle Show will also appear to talk to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee to discuss how appearing on reality television has affected them.

They will also discuss how race, gender and body image and represented on these types of shows.

The committee announced the news in a statement, saying “‘We are questioning Chris Williamson, Marcel Somerville and Yewande Biala from Love Island then Dwayne Davison and Robert Gregory from The Jeremy Kyle Show.”

A post on their official Twitter account added: “How are race, gender and body image represented on reality TV shows? How do producers prepare participants for life after the show?

“The committee will discuss 'representations of race, gender and body image and contestant preparedness for life after Love Island'."

Love Island bosses vowed to improve its mental health aftercare for contestants ahead of the 2019 series.

They said aftercare therapy would now be offered to ‘all Islanders and not only those that reach out,’ and promised to give additional advice to future contestants about how to manage their social media platforms and finances.

