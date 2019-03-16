Love Island's Mike Thalassitis Found Dead Aged 26

16 March 2019, 19:04

Love Island's Mike Thalassitis has been found dead in Essex.
Love Island's Mike Thalassitis has been found dead in Essex. Picture: Instagram

Sources claim the reality star was found dead in Essex yesterday.

Love Island star Mike Thalassitis has died aged 26 years old near his home in Essex, according to reports.

According to press, Mike was found in woodland near his home yesterday (Friday 15th March 2019).

Mike had starred in the 2017 series of the dating show, and had worked as a semi-professional footballer for reams including St Albans, Chelmsford and Welling United.

Tributes have been flooding in from Mike's celebrity friends following the news of his death.

Mike had also appeared in Celebs Go Dating and was in a relationship with TOWIE's Megan McKenna before breaking up last year.

Mike's passing is the second tragic Love Island death, following Sophie Gradon's suicide last year.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.

