Love Island's Mike Thalassitis Found Dead Aged 26

Love Island's Mike Thalassitis has been found dead in Essex. Picture: Instagram

Sources claim the reality star was found dead in Essex yesterday.

Love Island star Mike Thalassitis has died aged 26 years old near his home in Essex, according to reports.

According to press, Mike was found in woodland near his home yesterday (Friday 15th March 2019).

Mike had starred in the 2017 series of the dating show, and had worked as a semi-professional footballer for reams including St Albans, Chelmsford and Welling United.

Tributes have been flooding in from Mike's celebrity friends following the news of his death.

Devastated to hear of the passing of Mike Thalassitis. My heart goes out to friends and family ❤️ — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) March 16, 2019

So so so so sad. Mike you absolute gent 💔 I have no words. My heard and soul and love goes out to his friends & family. Too young. RIP — Ferne McCann (@fernemccann) March 16, 2019

😢😢 I cant get my head round this RIP brother ❤️ mike thalassitis — ALEX BOWEN (@ab_bowen07) March 16, 2019

His name wasn’t Muggy Mike. Please stop brandishing that. His name was Mike Thalassitis, and every inch of my heart goes out to his family & friends. A good guy, taken far, far to soon. 💔 — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) March 16, 2019

Mike had also appeared in Celebs Go Dating and was in a relationship with TOWIE's Megan McKenna before breaking up last year.

Mike's passing is the second tragic Love Island death, following Sophie Gradon's suicide last year.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.