Love Island’s Malin Andersson Rushed To Hospital Weeks After Her Baby Daughter Tragically Died

Malin Andersson revealed she was admitted to hospital. Picture: Instagram

The former Love Island star revealed that she was being treated in hospital over the weekend, sharing photos of a drip in her arm.

2019 hasn’t been an easy year for Malin Andersson, as the former Love Island star revealed that she ended up in hospital over the weekend, just weks after her baby daughter tragically died.

Malin Andersson Supported By Love Island Stars After Baby Daughter's Funeral

Malin shared the news with her followers, sharing a photo of a drip in her arm with the caption, “Back in hospital but for me this time. What a great life I live. Greatest year ever. Not. When will it end.”

Back in hospital but for me this time. What a great life I live 😭 pic.twitter.com/HyANn01t6u — Malin Andersson (@MissMalinSara) February 15, 2019

Although she has not revealed what the cause of her hospital visit was, Malin has had a pretty rough start to the year after tragically losing her baby daughter, Consy.

She gave birth prematurely to the baby girl, who sadly passed away on 22nd January, and her funeral was held on 5th February, 10 days before Malin was admitted to hospital.

Malin regularly shared updates and asked for prayers for her baby, who was in intensive care at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital after being born seven weeks early.

Malin also lost her mother to breast cancer in November 2017 and announced the death of her baby by telling her followers, “Completely in love with you.. and my Mum just wanted you to be with her. Your time wasn’t ready yet.

“Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day.. you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes.

"I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore. Go be with grandma Consy. My angel. Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP 23/12/18-22/01/19."

