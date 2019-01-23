Love Island's Malin Andersson Shares Tragic News Her Baby Girl Has Died

Malin Andersson's revealed her baby girl, Consy, has passed away. Picture: Instagram

Malin Andersson has shared the heartbreaking news that her baby daughter has died four weeks after she was born.

Love Island's Malin Andersson has taken to Instagram to let people know that her baby girl, Consy, has passed away four weeks after she was born with complications.

She wrote: "Completely in love with you.. and my Mum just wanted you to be with her. Your time wasn’t ready yet.

"Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day.. you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes.

"I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore. Go be with grandma Consy. My angel. Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP 23/12/18-22/01/19."

The 25-year-old star has been keeping fans updated on social media ever since her daughter was born seven weeks early on December 23rd, and was being cared for at Great Ormond Street hospital/

Malin has been thanking people for praying for her baby and sending their messages of support.

Malin Andersson thanks people for their messages of support from hospital with baby daughter. Picture: Instagram

Malin named her daughter Consy after her mother who passed away in late 2017 after a battle with cancer and said in one photo: "My mum was ready to go.. my little girl isn’t.

"She has given me the ultimate purpose in my life and I’m not prepared to let her go."

Her page has been flooded with messages of support and love from fans, friends and family alike to her and boyfriend Tom Kemp.

Fans flood Malin Andersson's page after news of her baby daughter's passing. Picture: Instagram

