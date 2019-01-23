Love Island's Malin Andersson Shares Tragic News Her Baby Girl Has Died

23 January 2019, 09:20 | Updated: 23 January 2019, 12:22

Malin Andersson's revealed her baby girl, Consy, has passed away
Malin Andersson's revealed her baby girl, Consy, has passed away. Picture: Instagram

Malin Andersson has shared the heartbreaking news that her baby daughter has died four weeks after she was born.

Love Island's Malin Andersson has taken to Instagram to let people know that her baby girl, Consy, has passed away four weeks after she was born with complications.

She wrote: "Completely in love with you.. and my Mum just wanted you to be with her. Your time wasn’t ready yet.

"Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day.. you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes.

"I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore. Go be with grandma Consy. My angel. Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP 23/12/18-22/01/19."

The 25-year-old star has been keeping fans updated on social media ever since her daughter was born seven weeks early on December 23rd, and was being cared for at Great Ormond Street hospital/

Malin has been thanking people for praying for her baby and sending their messages of support.

Malin Andersson thanks people for their messages of support from hospital with baby daughter
Malin Andersson thanks people for their messages of support from hospital with baby daughter. Picture: Instagram

Malin named her daughter Consy after her mother who passed away in late 2017 after a battle with cancer and said in one photo: "My mum was ready to go.. my little girl isn’t.

"She has given me the ultimate purpose in my life and I’m not prepared to let her go."

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year..Tom and I are so happy to let you all know that our baby girl CONSY arrived in this world 23rd December 2018, seven weeks early. She is so beautiful, we are totally in love with her and feel so blessed that she is here but unfortunately due to complications, she is currently being cared for at Great Ormond Street - we have received a number of messages over the past week and there has been a lot of speculation and so we wanted to share our news with you so you could hear from us first hand. We are so thankful for the amazing care she is receiving here and promise to update you on her progress but for the time being we hope you can all respect our privacy. We can’t wait to share her with you all soon. Love, Ma & Tom x

A post shared by MALIN ANDERSSON (@missmalinsara) on

Her page has been flooded with messages of support and love from fans, friends and family alike to her and boyfriend Tom Kemp.

Fans flood Malin Andersson's page after news of her baby daughter's passing
Fans flood Malin Andersson's page after news of her baby daughter's passing. Picture: Instagram

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Chris Hugh's addresses his 'tough' love life amid Jesy Nelson rumours

Chris Hughes Calls Love Life 'Tough' Amid Jesy Nelson Romance Rumours

Little Mix

"Could you be happier?"

Love Island’s Jack Fowler & Josh Denzel Appear To Poke Fun At Wes Nelson & Megan Barton-Hanson’s Relationship
Lottery winner Jane Park rumoured to be joining Love Island 2019

Love Island 2019: Rumoured Contestant Is Teenage Lottery Winner Jane Park
Megan Barton Hanson reveals the illness that caused her to miss Dancing On Ice

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Reveals She’s Been Hospitalised With A Kidney Infection After Dancing On Ice Absence
Megan Barton-Hanson was visibly absent from the Dancing On Ice audience over the weekend.

Megan Barton-Hanson Was Missing From The Dancing On Ice Audience And Here’s Why

More Movies & TV News

Gemma Collins is focusing on her skating skills not social media.

Gemma Collins Has Quit Social Media To Focus On Skating For Dancing On Ice
The Circle is set to return for a second series in 2019

The Circle, Season 2: How To Apply And Everything Else You Need To Know
Did Archie Andrews really get killed off in Riverdale?

Riverdale Season 3: Did This MASSIVE Character Really Get Killed Off In The Last Episode?!
Ja Rule defends himself on Twitter after Fyre Festival backlash

Netflix's Fyre Documentary: Ja Rule Says He Was 'Scammed' In Twitter Defence
Wes Nelson's had botox after Love Island stint

Dancing On Ice's Wes Nelson's Had 'Secret Botox' Fillers Like Megan Barton Hanson