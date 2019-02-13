Malin Andersson Supported By Love Island Stars After Baby Daughter's Funeral

Malin Andersson supported by Love Island stars following daughter's funeral. Picture: Instagram

Malin Andersson has been flooded with messages from Love Island stars as she lays her baby daughter to rest.

Love Island's Malin Andersson has posted a heartbreaking tweet to let her followers know that she's laying her baby daughter Consy to rest and was flooded with messages of love and support from her co-stars.

She tweeted: "So tomorrow’s the day I bury my daughter and lay her to rest free from pain. I love you unconditionally baby girl. None of this makes sense. CONSY-GLORIA."

Malin Andersson's laid her baby daughter to rest. Picture: Twitter

Olivia Buckland, Zara Holland, TOWIE's Mario Falcone and former Celebs Go Dating star Nadia Essex all tweeted the reality star with their messages of support, letting Malin know they're 'only a phone call away'.

Love Island stars Olivia Buckland and Zara Holland support Malin Andersson after her loss. Picture: Twitter

Malin's daughter was born six weeks premature and the reality star took to social media to let her thousands of followers know the tragic news.

She wrote: Completely in love with you.. and my Mum just wanted you to be with her. Your time wasn’t ready yet.

Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day.. you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes.

I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore. Go be with grandma Consy. My angel. Rest in peace."

TOWIE's Mario Falcone sends his message of support to Malin. Picture: Twitter

Nadia Essex sends her love to the Love Island star. Picture: Twitter

The 26-year-old has posted for the first time since tweeting about her daughter's funeral, uploading a selfie of herself to Instagram with sparkles covering her face, and we're happy to see the reality star looking well after the tough start to the year.

