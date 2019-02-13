Malin Andersson Supported By Love Island Stars After Baby Daughter's Funeral

On Air Now
13 February 2019, 12:45
Malin Andersson has been flooded with messages from Love Island stars as she lays her baby daughter to rest.
Love Island's Malin Andersson has posted a heartbreaking tweet to let her followers know that she's laying her baby daughter Consy to rest and was flooded with messages of love and support from her co-stars.
She tweeted: "So tomorrow’s the day I bury my daughter and lay her to rest free from pain. I love you unconditionally baby girl. None of this makes sense. CONSY-GLORIA."
Olivia Buckland, Zara Holland, TOWIE's Mario Falcone and former Celebs Go Dating star Nadia Essex all tweeted the reality star with their messages of support, letting Malin know they're 'only a phone call away'.
Malin's daughter was born six weeks premature and the reality star took to social media to let her thousands of followers know the tragic news.
She wrote: Completely in love with you.. and my Mum just wanted you to be with her. Your time wasn’t ready yet.
Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day.. you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes.
I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore. Go be with grandma Consy. My angel. Rest in peace."
The 26-year-old has posted for the first time since tweeting about her daughter's funeral, uploading a selfie of herself to Instagram with sparkles covering her face, and we're happy to see the reality star looking well after the tough start to the year.
