Love Island Star Malin Andersson Splits From Boyfriend Tom Kemp Weeks After Tragic Loss Of Baby Consy

4 March 2019, 11:38

Malin Andersson has split from boyfriend Tom Kemp
Malin Andersson has split from boyfriend Tom Kemp. Picture: Malin Andersson/Instagram / Getty

Love Island contestant Malin Andersson has ended her relationship with boyfriend Tom Kemp after the couple’s baby girl passed away at just one month old.

Malin Andersson and her boyfriend Tom Kemp have split, after grieving for the loss of their first baby, Consy, who died at four weeks old in January.

The couple parted ways as their relationship became “strained” as they dealt with their devastating loss.

Love Island’s Malin Andersson Rushed To Hospital Weeks After Her Baby Daughter Tragically Died

Speaking to OK! magazine, Malin confirmed their break-up: “Things have been strained between us since Consy was born, a situation like that will either make you or break you and we’ve been at each other’s throats.

Malin Andersson and Tom Kemp's baby girl passed away in January
Malin Andersson and Tom Kemp's baby girl passed away in January. Picture: Malin Andersson/Instagram

“He deals with things completely differently to me, he bottles everything up and then eventually explodes, whereas I think it’s better to talk about everything. Our relationship wasn’t healthy so I’m taking myself out of it.”

Malin also opened up about the heart-breaking loss of their little one, adding: “We went to see her body in the morgue and she looked so peaceful but I still couldn’t hold her.

“I’d carried a baby for seven months and then nothing. I felt empty, I have a scar where my baby has been taken out of me but there is no baby. I am a mum without a baby. I couldn’t stop thinking, why me?"

Malin Andersson said her relationship with Tom 'wasn't healthy'
Malin Andersson said her relationship with Tom 'wasn't healthy'. Picture: Tom Kemp/Instagram

The Love Island star gave birth to her baby girl prematurely on 23rd December, and she sadly died weeks later on 22nd January.

