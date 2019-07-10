Lucie Donlan’s Final Declaration Of Feelings For Tommy Fury Irritates Love Island Viewers As She Leaves The Villa

10 July 2019, 11:02

Lucie Donlan is still hoping for a romance with Love Island bestie Tommy Fury.

Lucie Donlan was embroiled in a love triangle with Tommy Fury and former partner Joe Garratt when the new series of Love Island kicked off, but she settled with sandwich maker Joe after a few days of getting to know them both.

A few weeks later she realised her true feelings lay with boxer Tommy, however by this point he was happily coupled up with Molly-Mae Hague and re-iterated this to Lucie on more than one occasion when the surfer confronted him with her feelings.

Lucie Donlan developed feelings for Tommy Fury in the Love Island villa
Lucie Donlan developed feelings for Tommy Fury in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Five weeks into the series Lucie was dumped from the villa alongside partner George Rains who she met in Casa Amor, but upon her exit she was adamant her and Tommy could have something romantic one day.

After saying her goodbyes she told the cameras: “I came in here to find love and I did find my best friend Tommy, I will always have feelings for him he’s a great guy and I’ve found love in friends.”

She later said in her exit interview “never say never” when she was asked about her feelings for the sportsman.

“Me and Tommy will always be best friends,” she said. “I’ve had best friends and then dated them and then still been best friends after. I think a lot of girls think it’s odd but I can turn things on and off really easily.”

Lucie continued: “I want to see how things go with him and Molly-Mae, I can see he really likes her. I’m happy for them. I feel like we’ll see what happens on the outside and how those guys will go but never say never.

"If we did come to that romantic stage in a few years and me and Tommy were still friends, you never know.”

However, Lucie’s last declaration of her feelings for Tommy irritated viewers who were shocked to see she still had her sights set on him.

“Lucie is out of the villa 5 minutes and is already saying she hopes her and Tommy will be in a relationship in the future. HE HAS A GIRLFRIEND HUN JOG ON,” one Twitter user fumed, as another viewer said: “Can Lucie say anything without name dropping Tommy? She needs to have more respect. He’s in a relationship with Molly, who he’s in love with.”

“I still can’t believe Lucie is still talking about her feelings for Tommy while she’s walking out of the villa it’s insane,” raged another, as a fourth tweeted: “I wish Lucie would give it a rest about Tommy.”

Lucie professed her feelings to Tommy on more than one occasion during her time in the villa, but each time he assured her Molly was the girl for him.

However, there was a scene that had viewers adamant Tommy could be returning the surfer’s feelings after his steely reaction when she returned from Casa Amor with George on her arm.

Meanwhile, Lucie was in tears when an emotional Molly-Mae returned to see Tommy holding onto her beloved cuddly toy after convincing herself he’d coupled up with someone else.

