Love Island Viewers Convinced Lucie Donlan And Tommy Fury Are In Love After Dramatic Recoupling

Lucie Donlan appeared to give Tommy Fury the look of love during Tuesday night’s recoupling.

Love Island’s Lucie Donlan recently revealed her feelings for pal Tommy Fury in the villa, but he told her his heart belonged to social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

Nevertheless, when Lucie entered Casa Amor she got to know the new lads and returned to the main villa with builder George Rains on her arm, something which delighted her close friend Anton Danyluk but sparked a strange reaction from Tommy.

Tommy Fury had a face like thunder when Lucie Donlan returned with her new man. Picture: ITV2

Tommy had a serious look on his face when Lucie and George joined the islanders at the fire pit, and moments later Lucie teared up when Molly-Mae broke down in tears of happiness when she saw Tommy hadn’t coupled up with anyone else.

The emotional moment had viewers welling up as Tommy stood nervously waiting for Molly’s arrival with her beloved cuddly toy Ellie Bellie in his hands, and Lucie looked significantly more emotional about the heartwarming moment.

Lucie and Tommy’s reactions had viewers believing the close friends could actually be in love with one another, after a brief romance at the very start of the series before she picked now-dumped islander Joe Garratt.

“The look on Tommy’s face when he saw Lucie with George was the typical ‘I don’t want you but I also don’t want anyone else to have you’ look #LoveIsland,” one person tweeted, as another wrote: “I feel like Tommy still has a thing for Lucie.”

Did no one see the jealousy in Tommy’s eyes when Lucie came in with a new guy👀 #loveisland — charlea (@charleasavillee) July 3, 2019

I don’t think anyone can ignore how jealous tommy was when lucie walked in w a couple am soooooo confused tf — skyeee (@skyebrewerr2) July 3, 2019

#Tommy looked really mad when #Lucie walked in with #George. He was looking him up and down. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1MGrHrZvTd — Trisha Pxxx (@69Pxxx) July 3, 2019

However, some fans defended the co-stars, saying Tommy only had a face like thunder because he was nervous for his own recoupling.

Many also pointed out Tommy’s face may not have reflected how he truly felt when Lucie returned to the villa, as the scenes may have been edited.

After Molly-Mae confronted Tommy about his close friendship with Lucie in scenes the previous week, fans noticed it looked like the Instagram star was “copying” Lucie after she crimped her hair, borrowed her swimsuit, and wore a matching purple bikini the following day.

Molly-Mae first felt threatened after reading a tweet saying: “Tommy and Lucie are meant to be together, look at them!”

Molly-Mae and Tommy had an emotional reunion on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Lucie Donlan is now coupled up with George Rains. Picture: ITV2

She was further infuriated when she was confronted with a tweet which said: “Nah, Tommy deserves more than Molly-Mae. She doesn’t like him, she likes 50k.”

