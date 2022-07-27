Love Island's Luca Defended By Sister Online Following Argument With Gemma

Luca Bish's sister releases a statement in his defence. Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Luca Bish's sister has posted a statement hitting back at the criticism following Tuesday's argument with Gemma Owen on Love Island.

Luca Bish's family have spoken out following the backlash he has been faced with since his fiery argument with Gemma Owen on Love Island.

On Tuesday (July 26) night's episode of the ITV2 show, the 23-year-old removed his mic pack as he marched out of the villa in frustration after he came to blows with his love interest on the show.

The disagreement came after the 'Cabin Crew Challenge', when Gemma opted to lick both Andrew Le Page and ultimate bombshell Adam Collard.

Following the saucy antics, Gemma tried to approach Luca but dodged her kiss and pushed her to one side, sparking debate over his treatment of the international dressage rider online.

Love Island's latest challenge sparked an argument. Picture: ITV

The fishmonger's sister addressed the criticism over his behaviour in the villa, releasing a statement via his Instagram story, she wrote: "9/10 weeks of no contact with family. It's a crazy intense environment where emotions are heightened."

Supportive sibling Claudia continued to defend her reality star brother: "Learning to have disagreements and resolve them it is part of all successful relationships. Society preaches men not to bottle things up and to open up???"

Luca and Gemma have been coupled up since the early stages of season eight, with many considering them shoo-ins for the finale – however, they have hit a bump in the road in recent episodes as Luca's jealousy has been growing.

"So proud of how vulnerable and in touch with his emotions he's been," she wrote on Luca's Instagram, "nothing but real."

Luca Bish's family took to his Instagram to address the situation. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram

Luca and Gemma hit the rocks during the eighth week in the villa. Picture: ITV

In the honest post, Claudia admitted that she would be the “first to admit if he's being a little f**k," but continued to support him amidst the backlash.

"But really don't feel he's done anything wrong here at all. Would do anything to hug him right now," she affectionately wrote.

After Tuesday's episode of Love Island, viewers took to Twitter in swarms to comment on the fallout between the villa's longest-standing couple.

Many fans took issue with Luca calling his antics "just banter" after Gemma tried to address the situation on the sun loungers and clear the air.

