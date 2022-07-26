8 Love Island Talent Show Memes That Sum Up Fans' Reactions

The Love Island talent show had everyone in stitches. Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts after one of the funniest Love Island talent shows to date, here are the best reactions.

The Love Island talent show made a return for the eighth series on Monday night (July 25) and fans couldn't contain themselves during the hilarious episode!

A slew of interesting talents was put on display during the competition, with Islanders showcasing everything from musical to culinary skills.

So, who performed what during Love Island's annual talent show, and what were the hilarious viewer reactions? Read on to find out...

Love Island's season eight cast know how to throw a talent show. Picture: ITV

Indiyah Polack took to the metaphorical stage around the fire pit with a recorder in hand as she demonstrated her musical talents with none other than 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star'.

Twitter couldn't help but compare the nursery rhyme performance to the iconic piano playing of Millie Court during season seven, many fans went as far as saying Indiyah should be inducted into the 'Love Island Talent Show Hall of Fame'!

Even the Islanders found it hard to suppress their laughter, with Tasha Ghouri having to help cover her boyfriend Andrew's giggles as Indiyah delivered her song.

Indiyah has joined the LI Talent Show Hall of Fame #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ozixew7nm9 — idk (@idk44455177) July 25, 2022

Tasha covering Andrew’s mouth while Indiyah played the recorder IM ACTUALLY SCREAMING💀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2NL7b9lLc4 — No whey (@Nowhey14) July 25, 2022

gemma and paige are serving the popular girls at the year 6 talent show #LoveIsland — lewys (@lookingforlewys) July 25, 2022

Gemma Owen and Paige Thorne exceeded expectations when they rapped up a storm with their energetic cover of 'My Humps' by The Black Eyes Peas, with many users online likening it to "popular girls at the year 6 talent show".

Another fan hilariously posted: "Paige and Gemma in their Honey G era"

Of course, Davide Sanclimenti gave the villa another shining example of his impressive skills in the kitchen! Not only has he made a carbonara and a tiramisu for his fellow Islanders, but during the competition, he taught his castmates everything he knows with a 'cookery show'.

Before choosing to go ahead with his 'Cooking with Davide' segment, he delivered another witty one-liner: "I'm actually excited to show my talent, I need to decide which of the many talents to showcase."

Paige and Gemma in their Honey G era #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VCYjgntNRJ — Kaia (@KAIAXGIFFORD) July 25, 2022

Someone better give Davide his own cooking show where he cooks Ekin-Su food whilst being sexy without a shirt on 😭😍 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/6Dci6NaL9B — Imboredaffff (@Imboredaffff1) July 25, 2022

Other performances included Ekin-Su giving a heartfelt speech as a glammed-up beauty pageant winner, Tasha delivering a rendition of 'The Cup Song' from 2012's Pitch Perfect, and Dami's freestyle rap where he roasted his villa pals – to name a few!

You can't deny that it was one hell of an interesting night in the Love Island villa!

After the unique array of talents, many viewers branded season eight's competition as the 'worst' in quite some time, resulting in an avalanche of memes making their way to the Twittersphere.

No this will go down as the WORST talent show ever but I am holleringgg #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8joMN0wk7x — MATGE (@Beansonroast) July 25, 2022

This talent show is giving yr6 end of year talent show #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fM2ZOaVGGN — madysson (@user23147942) July 25, 2022

oh this talent show is hilarious what the fuck is going on #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yoEHHJEuGt — t (@taycesbitch) July 25, 2022

One fan tweeted out: "No this will go down as the WORST talent show ever but I am holleringgg. [sic]"

Another wrote: "oh this talent show is hilarious what the f*** is going on. [sic]"

It's safe to say, that this year's competition had a lot of standout moments! What was your favourite performance from Monday's night entertaining show?

