Love Island’s Billy Brown Says ‘We Didn’t See Everything’ Between Him And Gemma Owen

26 July 2022, 12:19

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s Gemma Owen and Billy Brown had more to their relationship than viewers saw.

Love Island’s Billy Brown sat down for a chat with us on Tuesday morning, a week after he was dumped from the villa following a short romance with Danica Taylor and so naturally we grilled him on what his friendship with Gemma Owen was really like.

Gemma’s been coupled up with Luca Bish since the start of Love Island, but the arrival of Billy didn’t go down too well with the fishmonger after he realised he’d been flirting with Gemma.

Tasha Ghouri Reveals How Confidence Was Knocked At 16 After Her Cochlear Implant Broke 'For Months'

Despite never taking their romance further, Billy made it no secret Gemma was the girl he had a crush on, choosing to kiss her instead of his own partner Danica during a game of ‘snog, marry, pie’.

Billy joined Capital Breakfast for a chat
Billy joined Capital Breakfast for a chat. Picture: Global
Luca Bish was left outraged when he saw a clip of Billy flirting with Gemma
Luca Bish was left outraged when he saw a clip of Billy flirting with Gemma. Picture: ITV
Billy Brown said he and Gemma Owen had a flirty relationship
Billy Brown said he and Gemma Owen had a flirty relationship. Picture: ITV

And now he’s away from the villa he’s dished on what his and Gemma’s relationship was really like on the show, telling us we didn’t see the whole story.

He said: “Yeh I think you didn’t see everything with me and Gemma. All the chats, everything she was saying that made me think, ‘I’m gonna start flirting as well’. Because I wouldn’t start flirting with someone that wasn’t flirting with me, so there was a lot more to it, its crazy.

Billy also revealed Gemma told him: “Pull me for a chat if you want,” at the start of Casa Amor but chose to ‘play hard to get’ instead.

“She said at the start, ‘pull me for a chat if you want’ and I just didn’t. Obviously then got distracted by all the other girls because they’re lovely as well. I don’t regret it but if I was to go back I’d have pulled her for a chat.”

Gemma Owen denied flirting with Billy
Gemma Owen denied flirting with Billy. Picture: ITV
Billy from Love Island stopped by Capital
Billy from Love Island stopped by Capital. Picture: Global

Luca was left furious after seeing a clip during the 'movie night' episode where Billy was flirting with Gemma, who told him to stop because her partner was 'tactically' facing them from the bean bags.

We also quizzed Billy on whether he would have coupled up with Gemma had he arrived before Luca, and he didn’t hesitate when he spilled: “Yeah, definitely. Things would have definitely been different and he knows that.”

Billy was originally brought back into Casa Amor by Tasha Ghouri, who eventually returned to original partner Andrew LePage.

The 23-year-old then revealed who he thinks won’t last outside of the villa, predicting Tasha and Andrew will struggle to stay together if he stays living in Dubai.

He also reckons Adam Collard ‘won’t stick’ with Paige Thorne in the outside world.

