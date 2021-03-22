Love Island Are Accepting Tinder Profiles For 2021 Series

Love Island will accept people's Tinder profiles as an application to their 2021 summer series making applying to the ITV2 dating show easier than ever!

Love Island producers will accept people's dating profiles as an application for the 2021 summer series for the first time ever in a major casting shake up as producers seek a more 'real' cast for the show's return.

You can apply to Love Island 2021 with your Tinder profile. Picture: Love Island/ Tinder

In a pretty big departure from the usual, lengthy application found on ITV's website, singles will be able to submit their Tinder profile as a quick and easy way to be considered for the cast of the dating show.

The Mirror reports how the Tinder casting call will work, saying app users will receive a swipe card in between their stack of potential matches.

If a person swipe's right, then their profile will be immediately submitted to the Tinder team for review.

This is just another way in which producers are aiming to get more 'real' people onto the show, rather than the Instagram influencers that have so often been cast in the past.

The show recently revealed they are looking to cast more 'normal' people to the show, including key workers, following the enormous public praise to former Love Island star, Dr Alex George, who was recently made a mental health ambassador to the government.

You can apply for 2021 Love Island on Tinder. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson from the ITV show spoke about the partnership with the dating app.

He said: "We love when brands like Tinder couple up with our programmes and it's a perfect partner for the hugely anticipated return of Love Island this summer."

"This is the first time we've worked with a dating app in this way and I'm sure Tinder members will be excited to get involved with the show."

Former contestants have spoken about the lengthy application process that has multiple rounds including video auditions in the past, so this is a big departure for the show to allow a quick swipe to put a person in the running.

There is likely to be more audition rounds after the profile has been sent off, however.

The series is due to return for the first time after being forced to cancel its 2020 series due to the pandemic and it's safe to say we're all looking forward to its return!

