WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Laura Whitmore spoke about how she'll be filming the upcoming series of Love Island, as well as the sort of contestants they'd like to see.

With the current pandemic, fans of the dating series Love Island have been questioning how - if at all - the next season will happen.

Host, Laura Whitmore, joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, and as she spoke about her new book 'No One Can Change Your Life Except For You', she also discussed Love Island.

Laura Whitmore spoke about Dr Alex George becoming the UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador. Picture: Getty

Firstly, Laura praised Dr Alex George, after he recently became the UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador, saying "I really respect him, and I respect how much work he's done in the past year.

"I think he connects with the younger audience, which is great; especially talking about their mental health, and getting checked," she continued.

Laura then went on to joke about not believing everything you read in news articles, after Sian Welby asked if - after having read it - she will be hosting Love Island via Zoom.

"I'm learning this from you. Every day I learn something else new," she laughed off.

It was also reported that Love Island producers were eyeing up more key-workers to take part in the show, following the Dr Alex's increasing popularity. "They're probably busy at the moment..." said Laura.

