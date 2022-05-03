Love Island's Liberty Poole & Kaz Kamwi Speak Out After Being Held At Knifepoint

Kaz Kamwi and Liberty Poole spoke about the terrifying ordeal. Picture: Liberty Poole/Kaz Kamwi/Instagram

Liberty Poole and Kaz Kamwi have addressed the terrifying moment they were held at knifepoint whilst on holiday in the US.

Liberty Poole and Kaz Kamwi have spoken publicly about being held at knifepoint during a recent trip to Los Angeles.

The Love Island ladies met on the 2021 instalment of the hit dating series, remaining close friends since they exited the villa – with the pair even going on a girls' trip together.

The friends had been enjoying a holiday across the pond after attending the Coachella festival in April, however, their trip soon turned sour after the knifepoint ordeal that occured last week.

Kaz and Liberty took to their Instagram pages to speak about the "scary incident" with their followers.

Liberty and Kaz began their Los Angeles holiday last month. Picture: Kaz Kamwi/Instagram

On Thursday (April 28), Liberty, 22, and Kaz, 26, were targeted by a 40-year-old woman wielding a knife before they were defended by several passersby.

The ex-Islanders took to social media to check in with their fans, filming a series of candid Instagram stories from LA. Kaz started out by saying: ‘We wanted to jump on really quickly and say thank you to all the messages we have received."

Liberty revealed that despite the attack they have decided to see out the rest of their vacation, she said: "Obviously, it was a scary incident that happened on Thursday, but we didn’t want it to affect the rest of our holiday so we’ve just been continuing on as normal and living our best lives.

"Obviously it's horrible that, that happened but we're all OK and that is the main thing, that we're safe," the television personality continued.

Liberty Poole and Kaz Kamwi addressed the attack on Instagram. Picture: Kaz Kamwi/Instagram

They revealed, however, that their time in California has come to an end, Kaz said: "We're leaving LA now, our cab's downstairs to go to the airport."

The girls recounted the incident and informed their followers that it took place in "the wrong part of the neighbourhood" as they were getting out of a car and heading to a party.

The Love Island stars first arrived in Los Angeles last month and had been posting countless snaps of their girls' trip to the 'Gram until the ordeal.

