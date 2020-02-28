Laura Whitmore Endorses Caroline Flack Tribute Dress Which Will See Proceeds Donated To Charity

28 February 2020, 17:04

Laura Whitmore is one of the first to buy the Caroline Flack tribute dress
Laura Whitmore is one of the first to buy the Caroline Flack tribute dress. Picture: PA

Laura Whitmore has encouraged fans to purchase a limited edition Caroline Flack tribute dress, costing £250, which will go to a mental health charity.

Laura Whitmore has bought a version of Caroline Flack’s orange NTAs 2019 red carpet dress, which has been re-released in pink as a tribute to the former Love Island host.

The Irish presenter shared the dress and designer, Hasan Hejazi, on her Instagram story, encouraging fans to purchase the dress as proceeds will be donated to mental health charity, Mind.

Laura Whitmore Says Love Island Finalists ‘Helped Me More Than They’ll Ever Know’ Through Emotional Final Show Dedicated To Caroline Flack

Costing £250, the dress is limited edition and promises approximately £100 per item will be passed on to the charity, who 'provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem’.

The website reads: "This piece is a tribute to Caroline Flack who originally wore this dress in orange to the National Television Awards in 2019."

View this post on Instagram

THE “CAROLINE” DRESS 💗 Please share My tribute to #CarolineFlack, The “Caroline” dress is now available exclusively from my website for a short time only, link in bio. I will be donating all profits (approximately £100 per dress) to @mindcharity , a charity close to my heart who provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing mental health issues . Caroline originally wore this dress in orange to the National Television awards in 2019 and it has become one of her most memorable looks. Thanks to @simplysimonc and @styledbynana for giving me your blessing to do this and for helping me choose the perfect colour. Pink was a favourite for Caroline especially for her fashion choices, it symbolises love, compassion, playfulness and most importantly kindness. . “In a world where we can be anything, #BEKIND - Caroline Flack 💗

A post shared by HASAN HEJAZI (@hasanhejazi) on

It continues: "Due to it's popularity we have released this new colour in pink for Caroline and to raise money for the Mind charity.

"Pink is a colour that symbolises love, compassion, playfulness and most importantly kindness.

"'In a world where you can be anything, be kind.' - Caroline Flack, 2019.”

This isn’t the first brand that has been working on tribute pieces to the late TV host as her good friend and reality star, Keith Lemon, also designed a ‘Be Kind’ t-shirt.

Laura Whitmore encouraged fans to purchase the Caroline Flack tribute dress
Laura Whitmore encouraged fans to purchase the Caroline Flack tribute dress. Picture: Instagram
A large portion of the proceeds will be dedicated to mental health charity, Mind
A large portion of the proceeds will be dedicated to mental health charity, Mind. Picture: Instagram

The line raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Samaritans - a charity aimed at 'providing emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide’.

Former Love Island contestants, Molly-Mae Hague and Amber Gill have donated money from their clothing lines with Pretty Little Thing and MissPap to Mind, also, as tributes to the ex-presenter.

Caroline was found dead at her home in London on February 15.

The ITV2 dating show dedicated their final episode, this series, to the 40-year-old, with Laura remembering her in a heartfelt speech.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp seemingly had sex in the Love Island villa

Love Island's Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Reveal Their Raunchy Antics Were Captured By Microphones In The Headboards In The Villa
Theo Campbell said he felt 'under-appreciated' by Kaz Crossley

Love Island’s Kaz Crossley And Theo Campbell Reportedly Split After Claims ‘She Sold Him A Dream’
Siannise and Luke T came second on Love Island

Love Island Theory Predicts Siannise Fudge And Luke T Will Be The Strongest Couple To Leave The Winter Series After Fans Notice Pattern For Second Place Contestants
Love Island's Luke Mabbott shared a snap of his brother, Liam, on Instagram

Love Island’s Luke Mabbott Reunites With ‘Hot’ Brother Liam & Sends Fans Into Meltdown
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp returned home to London

Love Island’s Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Celebrate In London Hotel Before Reuniting With Co-Stars Including Siannise Fudge And Luke Trotman

Hot On Capital

Yungblud on Capital's Reflections

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Opens Up About ADHD & Relationship With Fans

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa shut down claims they had a 'blazing row'

Jacqueline Jossa And Dan Osborne Deny Rowing At InTheStyle Launch Party By Hitting Back With Impassioned Video
James Charles accuses Uber driving of threatening and verbally assaulting him

James Charles Accuses Uber Driver Of Verbally Attacking & Threatening Him
Doja Cat featured the TikTok user who created the viral choreography to 'Say So' in the visuals

Doja Cat Includes Girl Who Invented ‘Say So’ Viral TikTok Dance In Her Music Video & Fans Are Loving It
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie
Chris Hughes made fans laugh with hilarious blunder

Chris Hughes Leaves Fans Confused As He Mixes Up Date: 'How Is It Snowing In April?'

More Movies & TV News

Love Island star, Finn Tapp, wants to honour Paige Turley by inking her name

Love Island’s Finn Tapp Plans On Getting Paige Turley’s Name Tattooed On His Bum
Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer have an on-screen and off-screen romance

Stranger Things Couple Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Explain Why They Kept Relationship Private
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were informed of Caroline Flack's death off-camera

Paige Turley & Finn Tapp ‘Thankful’ For How Love Island Told Them Of Caroline Flack’s Death
Everything we know about the Love Island 2020 applications

Love Island 2020: How To Apply For The Summer Series, What Age You Need To Be & Requirements To Appear On Show
Onward features Disney's first openly gay character

Disney Introduces Its First Openly Gay Character In Tom Holland's Onward