Laura Whitmore Endorses Caroline Flack Tribute Dress Which Will See Proceeds Donated To Charity

Laura Whitmore is one of the first to buy the Caroline Flack tribute dress. Picture: PA

Laura Whitmore has encouraged fans to purchase a limited edition Caroline Flack tribute dress, costing £250, which will go to a mental health charity.

Laura Whitmore has bought a version of Caroline Flack’s orange NTAs 2019 red carpet dress, which has been re-released in pink as a tribute to the former Love Island host.

The Irish presenter shared the dress and designer, Hasan Hejazi, on her Instagram story, encouraging fans to purchase the dress as proceeds will be donated to mental health charity, Mind.

Costing £250, the dress is limited edition and promises approximately £100 per item will be passed on to the charity, who 'provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem’.

The website reads: "This piece is a tribute to Caroline Flack who originally wore this dress in orange to the National Television Awards in 2019."

It continues: "Due to it's popularity we have released this new colour in pink for Caroline and to raise money for the Mind charity.

"Pink is a colour that symbolises love, compassion, playfulness and most importantly kindness.

"'In a world where you can be anything, be kind.' - Caroline Flack, 2019.”

This isn’t the first brand that has been working on tribute pieces to the late TV host as her good friend and reality star, Keith Lemon, also designed a ‘Be Kind’ t-shirt.

Laura Whitmore encouraged fans to purchase the Caroline Flack tribute dress. Picture: Instagram

A large portion of the proceeds will be dedicated to mental health charity, Mind. Picture: Instagram

The line raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Samaritans - a charity aimed at 'providing emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide’.

Former Love Island contestants, Molly-Mae Hague and Amber Gill have donated money from their clothing lines with Pretty Little Thing and MissPap to Mind, also, as tributes to the ex-presenter.

Caroline was found dead at her home in London on February 15.

The ITV2 dating show dedicated their final episode, this series, to the 40-year-old, with Laura remembering her in a heartfelt speech.

