Love Island’s Kaz Crossley And Theo Campbell Reportedly Split After Claims ‘She Sold Him A Dream’

Theo Campbell said he felt 'under-appreciated' by Kaz Crossley. Picture: Getty

Love Island’s Theo Campbell hinted that he and long-term girlfriend, Kaz Crossley, had broken up after nearly a year together.

Love Island couple, Theo Campbell and Kaz Crossley have allegedly called time on their relationship after he claimed ‘she sold him a dream’.

In a radio interview, the athlete was asked about his romance with Kaz, before things went a bit quiet.

After awkwardly laughing off the question, he said: "I don’t wanna say too much but I’m gonna say, people these days and love these days, it’s confusing.

“It’s a tricky hard world. I feel like with us, I kinda gave it my everything and it feels a bit under appreciated. It’s a bit crazy at the moment [sic]."

Theo Campbell hinted that his romance with Kaz Crossley was over. Picture: Getty

"What’s the right way to say it? I got slinged! I don’t know what to call it," he added.

Theo went on to explain that he hadn’t had a girlfriend for five years before the 25-year-old makeup artist, and then referred to his romance with her in the past tense.

He said: “We had the best relationship ever. It was the best! The first six months, seven months, amazing. Then it was kinda like, I dunno, something just happened…

“From all the girlfriends I’ve ever had, you get to the sixth month magical marker, they get comfy and then start thinking ‘I’ve got him now, I’ve got him hooked. That's it. I’ll do what I want now [sic].”

Theo Campbell and Kaz Crossley dated for just under a year. Picture: Instagram

“I feel like girls,” he continued, “they keep their real emotions bottled up for the first six months, selling the dream, and then six months [later] they’re like ‘I’ve got him now and now I can be myself!”

Claiming he was the image of the ‘perfect boyfriend’ because of the ‘sacrifices I’ve made recently’, he said he may feel different in a few weeks.

Kaz, who previously dated Josh Denzel, is yet to comment on her beau’s claims.

The pair had dated for just under year, after meeting each other at a Muay Thai gym in Thailand.

