Love Island’s Jourdan Riane And Danny Williams Spark Speculation They’ve Split

Jourdan Riane sparked speculation she'd split from Danny Williams. Picture: Instagram

Jourdan Riane and Danny Williams had fans concerned they'd become the second Love Island couple to split since the 2019 series ended.

Love Island season five ended in July, finishing with a handful of successful couples – one of which called it quits three weeks after the series ended.

Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane were just one of the couples who left hand in hand, seemingly off to a good start in their relationship.

However, they had fans fearing they’d split on Thursday when Jourdan posted a selfie with a very cryptic caption.

Alongside a picture of herself taken in her car, she wrote: “I only trust boys on days that don’t end in Y.”

Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane have been dating since they left Love Island. Picture: Danny Williams/Instagram

After being flooded with questions from fans on whether she’d broken up with Danny, Jourdan returned to Instagram to assure her 603k followers they’re still together.

She later added: “Edit: Me and @dannywilliams are fine.”

Fans feared Jourdan’s post was hinting they’d split, with one person replying: “Oh baby are you ok?” As another said: “Hope Danny ain’t done you like that already.”

Jourdan and Danny are one of the few Love Island couples still going strong, after they left following Danny’s brief flings with Yewande Biala and Arabella Chi.

Danny told Yewande at the start of the series his head “wouldn’t be turned”, but wasted no time in turning his attention to Arabella when she entered the villa days later.

He was then left heartbroken when Arabella was voted out of the villa alongside Tom Walker, but soon perked up during the Casa Amor week when a bevy of new girls including Jourdan joined the lads in the villa.

The couple quickly sparked up a romance and made things official shortly after leaving the villa.

They even jetted off with some of their co-stars for a big holiday in Ibiza to mark Danny’s 22nd birthday.

