Love Island’s Jessie Wynter Rushed To Hospital During Holiday With Will Young

19 June 2023, 12:26

Jessie Wynter was taken ill on her travels
Jessie Wynter was taken ill on her travels. Picture: Jssie Wynter/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island star Jessie Wynter’s trip came to an unexpected end this weekend.

Jessie Wynter was on holiday in Chicago this past week after embarking on her travels with Love Island boyfriend Will Young, but her trip ended in hospital.

The reality star took to Instagram Stories to reveal she’d been unexpectedly taken ill before she was due to leave.

The couple are seeing a bit of the world before she begins her journey back to Australia.

Who Has Left Love Island So Far? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

Alongside a photo of herself in bed, with a medical wristband on her arm, Jessie said: “Not how we thought the trip would be ending.”

Jessie Wynter uploaded a photo of her hospital wristband
Jessie Wynter uploaded a photo of her hospital wristband. Picture: Jessie Wynter/Instagram
Will Young and Jessie Wynter met on Love Island series 9
Will Young and Jessie Wynter met on Love Island series 9. Picture: ITV2
Jessie Wynter and Will Young are travelling together
Jessie Wynter and Will Young are travelling together. Picture: Jessie Wynter/Instagram

She followed up with a picture of the view from her room, writing: “Also, thanks for all the messages! You guys are the sweetest. I’m okay now.”

Just a few hours later Jessie posted a picture of herself and Will before they made their journey elsewhere, writing: “Home time.”

“Can you guess where we’re going?” She asked her followers, with Australia and the UK as options for people to vote on.

On their travels the couple have also visited LA and Malibu, after spending some time back in Australia with Jessie’s family in May.

Will Young told Jessie Wynter he loves her
Will Young told Jessie Wynter he loves her while on the show. Picture: ITV2

It looks like the couple are set to return to her motherland after jetting across the US recently, with Will calling Jessie’s relatives his ‘second family’ after spending time with them.

He said on Instagram after their trip: “Family is so important to me back in the UK and it was so nice seeing Jessie slot in with my family back home. And now it was my turn to come to Jessie’s home town and see all of her family. I can honestly say that I love each and every one of them.”

Jessie and Will met on Love Island’s winter series this year, season nine, hitting it off pretty much instantaneously.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Here's who has been dumped from Love Island so far

Who Has Left Love Island So Far? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

All of the outfits Maya Jama has worn during the summer series of Love Island

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits So Far & Where They're From

Features

Get to know Love Island bombshell Charlotte Sumner

Meet Love Island’s Charlotte Sumner: Age, Job & Instagram

Love Island star Scott's ex-girlfriend was a series 8 contestant

Love Island Bombshell Scott Van Der Sluis ‘Dated Former Contestant’ From Last Year’s Series
A series 2 islander is returning to Love Island

Kady McDermott Set To Make Love Island Return As Bombshell 7 Years After Original Appearance

Hot On Capital

Doja Cat has entered a new era

Doja Cat Is Commanding ‘Attention’ With New Musical Direction

Travis Barker has two children with his ex wife

How Many Kids Does Travis Barker Have & What Are Their Names?

Features

Emily in Paris series four has reportedly been filmed already

The Latest On Emily In Paris Series 4: Including What Will Happen With Emily & Gabriel

Leigh-Anne Pinnock stopped into Capital's studios

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Discusses 'Rebirth' Of Career As She Officially Goes Solo

Shows & Presenters

All the info on when Kourtney Kardashian's due date is and more

Kourtney Kardashian’s Due Date & All Her Pregnancy Details

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first baby together

Kourtney Kardashian Shares First Baby Bump Pictures After Announcing Pregnancy With Travis Barker
Capital's Summertime Ball took place on Sunday 11th June

Will Capital's Summertime Ball Take Place In 2024? What You Need To Know

Miley Cyrus released '7 Things' 15 years ago

All The Celebs You Didn’t Realise Were In Miley Cyrus’ ‘7 Things’ Music Video

Doja Cat's fourth album 'Hellmouth' and all the details

The Lowdown On Doja Cat’s Fourth Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's Scott Van Der Sluis is heading into the villa to find love

Love Island’s Scott Van Der Sluis: Age, Where He’s From & What Football Team He Plays For

The lowdown on a potential XO, Kitty season 2

Will There Be An ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2? Everything We Know So Far Including Potential Release Date & More
The lowdown on the Red, White & Royal Blue movie

The ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Movie Is The Talk Of The Internet: Here’s What You Need To Know
Zachariah Noble has had a huge pre-Love Island transformation

Zachariah Noble Looks Unrecognisable Before Love Island In Transformation Pictures

Love Island's Leah and Molly were friends before the show

How Love Island Bombshell Leah Taylor Already Knows Molly Marsh Outside The Villa