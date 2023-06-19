Love Island’s Jessie Wynter Rushed To Hospital During Holiday With Will Young

Jessie Wynter was taken ill on her travels. Picture: Jssie Wynter/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island star Jessie Wynter’s trip came to an unexpected end this weekend.

Jessie Wynter was on holiday in Chicago this past week after embarking on her travels with Love Island boyfriend Will Young, but her trip ended in hospital.

The reality star took to Instagram Stories to reveal she’d been unexpectedly taken ill before she was due to leave.

The couple are seeing a bit of the world before she begins her journey back to Australia.

Who Has Left Love Island So Far? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

Alongside a photo of herself in bed, with a medical wristband on her arm, Jessie said: “Not how we thought the trip would be ending.”

Jessie Wynter uploaded a photo of her hospital wristband. Picture: Jessie Wynter/Instagram

Will Young and Jessie Wynter met on Love Island series 9. Picture: ITV2

Jessie Wynter and Will Young are travelling together. Picture: Jessie Wynter/Instagram

She followed up with a picture of the view from her room, writing: “Also, thanks for all the messages! You guys are the sweetest. I’m okay now.”

Just a few hours later Jessie posted a picture of herself and Will before they made their journey elsewhere, writing: “Home time.”

“Can you guess where we’re going?” She asked her followers, with Australia and the UK as options for people to vote on.

On their travels the couple have also visited LA and Malibu, after spending some time back in Australia with Jessie’s family in May.

Will Young told Jessie Wynter he loves her while on the show. Picture: ITV2

It looks like the couple are set to return to her motherland after jetting across the US recently, with Will calling Jessie’s relatives his ‘second family’ after spending time with them.

He said on Instagram after their trip: “Family is so important to me back in the UK and it was so nice seeing Jessie slot in with my family back home. And now it was my turn to come to Jessie’s home town and see all of her family. I can honestly say that I love each and every one of them.”

Jessie and Will met on Love Island’s winter series this year, season nine, hitting it off pretty much instantaneously.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital