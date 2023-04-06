Jessie Wynter Almost Left Love Island But Producers Stopped Her

6 April 2023, 12:51

Jessie Wynter wanted to quit Love Island
Jessie Wynter wanted to quit Love Island. Picture: ITV/Jessue Wynter/Instagram
Jessie Wynter has spoken about trying to leave the Love Island villa after the Casa Amor fallout.

Jessie Wynter captured everyone's hearts during the 2023 winter season of Love Island but the star has spoken about how being on the show wasn't always smooth sailing.

The Aussie Islander found love on the ITV2 dating series with Will Young and the pair have been inseparable since leaving the villa, but that doesn't mean the road was without its bumps...

Jessie appeared on The Useless Helpline Podcast hosted by Max Balegde and George Clarke and revealed that at one low point, she tried to leave Love Island but producers stopped her.

After the infamous Casa Amor recoupling, tensions in the villa hit a fever pitch, the 26-year-old told the podcast: "I was like, ‘That’s it I’m done. I’m done with Will, I’m done with the villa.'"

Jessie spoke about the Casa Amor fallout
Jessie spoke about the Casa Amor fallout. Picture: Jessie Wynter/Instagram

She spoke about how she was at the end of her villa tether after Will was unfaithful at the rival villa, this only worsened when her fellow Islanders started to question the legitimacy of her feelings.

Several people in the villa had called the former Love Island Australia contestant a "game player" towards the tail-end of the season.

Jessie revealed that ITV2 producers intervened when she tried to quit, she said: "And then production was like, ‘Er no, that’s not happening, you can’t do that, you can’t just leave.'”

She continued: "It was very stressful but I am glad we worked through it, like my natural instinct is if that were to happen on the outside I would just obviously never speak to them again.

"I think it did make us stronger in the long run," Jessie said.

Producers stopped Jessie from leaving the villa
Producers stopped Jessie from leaving the villa. Picture: ITV

Of course, as we all know now, Jessie ended up staying on the show and she and Will narrowly missed out on the final, coming in at fifth place.

Will also appeared on The Useless Helpline Podcast and spoke about that heartbreaking Casa Amor moment, calling it "the biggest mistake of my life".

He also said that following their reunion on the show he told himself that if he didn't "make things right with Jessie I'm going to leave".

