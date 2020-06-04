Iain Stirling Dedicates Love Island BAFTA Nomination To Caroline Flack

Iain Stirling and Caroline Flack were close friends. Picture: Instagram

Iain Stirling has dedicated Love Island’s BAFTA nomination to Caroline Flack.

Love Island voiceover star Iain Stirling has dedicated the ITV2 show's BAFTA nomination to its former host, Caroline Flack.

The 32-year-old took to instagram to say he was 'delighted for everyone involved in the show' that they had received the nomination and made a nod to his friend, who tragically died in February.

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths’ Savage Re-Coupling Is Up For A BAFTA Against Game Of Thrones And Gavin And Stacey

His post read: “Delighted for everyone involved in the show that we’re up for another BAFTA.

"On a personal note, to be named here and considered one of the team when all I do is talk into a microphone for a few hours has touched me more than anyone will ever know.

"Well done Love Island! Caroline - this ones for you x.”

Caroline was found dead at her home on Saturday 15th February after taking her own life.

The following night’s episode of Love Island was pulled from the air out of respect. When it returned the following evening, Iain fought back tears as he delivered an emotional tribute to his ‘true friend’ and colleague.

He said: “We are all absolutely devastated by the news that Caroline - a much loved member of our 'Love Island' family - has passed away.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time...

“Caroline and me were together from the very start of 'Love Island' and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were an important part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers.

“Like many of you, right now we are trying to come to terms with what has happened. My only hope is that we can all try to be kinder, always show love and listen to one another.

“Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had, making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me. I'm going to miss you, Caz.”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News