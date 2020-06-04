Iain Stirling Dedicates Love Island BAFTA Nomination To Caroline Flack

4 June 2020, 14:44

Iain Stirling and Caroline Flack were close friends.
Iain Stirling and Caroline Flack were close friends. Picture: Instagram

Iain Stirling has dedicated Love Island’s BAFTA nomination to Caroline Flack.

Love Island voiceover star Iain Stirling has dedicated the ITV2 show's BAFTA nomination to its former host, Caroline Flack.

The 32-year-old took to instagram to say he was 'delighted for everyone involved in the show' that they had received the nomination and made a nod to his friend, who tragically died in February.

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths’ Savage Re-Coupling Is Up For A BAFTA Against Game Of Thrones And Gavin And Stacey

His post read: “Delighted for everyone involved in the show that we’re up for another BAFTA.

"On a personal note, to be named here and considered one of the team when all I do is talk into a microphone for a few hours has touched me more than anyone will ever know.

"Well done Love Island! Caroline - this ones for you x.”

Caroline was found dead at her home on Saturday 15th February after taking her own life.

The following night’s episode of Love Island was pulled from the air out of respect. When it returned the following evening, Iain fought back tears as he delivered an emotional tribute to his ‘true friend’ and colleague.

He said: “We are all absolutely devastated by the news that Caroline - a much loved member of our 'Love Island' family - has passed away.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time...

“Caroline and me were together from the very start of 'Love Island' and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were an important part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers.

“Like many of you, right now we are trying to come to terms with what has happened. My only hope is that we can all try to be kinder, always show love and listen to one another.

“Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had, making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me. I'm going to miss you, Caz.”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island narrator, Iain Stirling

Who Is Laura Whitmore? Get To Know Love Island Host & Gogglebox Star Who Is Dating Iain Stirling
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's dog Chai suddenly died

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Puppy: How Did Mr Chai Die?

Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling: How Long Have The Love Island Hosts Been Together And Are They Engaged?

Features

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman are raking it in on TikTok.

Love Island's Siannise Fudge And Luke Trotman TikTok: How Did They Make So Much Money?
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's puppy has sadly died

Molly-Mae ‘Heartbroken’ As New Puppy Mr Chai Dies Just Days After Arriving

Hot On Capital

Lady Gaga shared an impassioned statement after seeing the protests across the US

Lady Gaga ‘Applauds Brave Citizens’ Speaking Out As She Hopes For 'Justice And Healing' Following George Floyd Murder
How did 13 Reasons Why series 3 end? Recap ahead of series 4

How Did 13 Reasons Why Season 3 End? Finale Recap Ahead Of Series 4
Angelica Ross told Cody Fern about racism 'behind the badge'

Angelica Ross Explains About Institutional Racism In US Police Force To American Horror Story Co-Star Cody Fern In Viral Video
BTS speak out in support of Black Lives Matter & donate to organisations

BTS Donate To Black Lives Matter Organisations & Take Stand Against Racism
John Boyega and many other celebs protested in the UK

Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Jorja Smith, And Dua Lipa Among The Celebs Joining UK Protests For Black Lives Matter
Vanessa made her feelings very clear on Twitter.

Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan Says She Gets Paid Less Than Her White Co-Stars

More Movies & TV News

Marti Noxon said there were "LOTS of bad actors" on Glee

Glee Producer Says Some Male Actors Need To Be Called Out Like Lea Michele
Lili Reinhart came out as bisexual

Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual As She Promotes Black Lives Matter Movement
Ross Butler 13 Reasons Why's age, height and relationship status

Zach Dempsey 13 Reasons Why: Ross Butler's Height, Age & Is He Single?
Normal People becomes BBC Three's most popular show ever

Normal People Is Now BBC Three's Most Popular Show Ever

13 Seasons Why has released its final season

Where Has 13 Reasons Why Been Banned And Why?