21 August 2019, 10:37 | Updated: 21 August 2019, 10:56

Love Island’s Harley Brash was papped with her tongue in ex islander Sam Bird’s mouth.

Harley Brash was pictured with her tongue in the mouth of 2018 Love Island star Sam Bird’s mouth a year prior to her own experience in the villa.

The Geordie beauty briefly found romance with this year’s Chris Taylor but they split just a few weeks after leaving the villa, saying they were better off as friends.

And after their break-up, pictures of the blonde bombshell and Sam have surfaced after they smooched at the end of a night out in 2018.

Before entering the villa, Harley was good friends with islanders Zara McDermott, Adam Collard and Ellie Brown, meaning she had a few nights out with the stars from series four – and on one of those nights she got close to Georgia Steel’s ex Sam Bird.

Wearing a chic white dress, Harley – who seemed a little worse for wear – licked Sam’s chin before sticking her tongue in his mouth and holding her hand on his face.

Seemingly on a big night out, Samira Mighty can also be seen in the background, as another of their friends puts makeup on Sam’s head.

Meanwhile, Harley has just announced her split from Chris Taylor.

She confirmed the news on Instagram, writing to her 370k followers: “Hey guys. I’m going to make this short and sweet but I’m so sad to say me and Chris have decided to go our separate ways. We made this decision yesterday evening and I wish him every bit of luck in the world. 

“Chris, you are an amazing person and deserve every bit of love and success coming your way. I’m so lucky to have shared my crazy love island experience with you.”

Chris also addressed the news, writing on social media: “Both of us have been very busy with separate opportunities and haven’t had enough quality time for each other. 

“We both have the upmost support and respect for one another and the decision was made amicably. I wish her all the best and will always be glad we rode the Love Island adventure together.”

Chris and Harley were the first couple to split from this year’s series.

