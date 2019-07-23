Why Isn't Greg On Love Island Tonight? The Reason Amber's Partner Is Missing From The Villa

23 July 2019, 20:50 | Updated: 23 July 2019, 20:51

Greg O'Shea flew home to attend his nan's funeral
Greg O'Shea flew home to attend his nan's funeral. Picture: ITV2

Greg O’Shea was missing from Tuesday’s Love Island as he had to fly back to Ireland.

Love Island’s Greg O’Shea is absent from tonight’s (Tuesday 23 July) episode, just one week after entering the villa.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Greg is coupled with Amber Gill on the ITV2 show and they recently shared their first kiss, but the rugby player left the series briefly for reasons close to his heart.

While he flew back to Ireland and returned within a day, Greg did miss the filming for Tuesday’s episode.

Why isn’t Greg on Love Island tonight?

Greg flew back to Dublin to attend his grandmother’s funeral, with a spokesperson for the show confirming: “Owing to a bereavement, at the wishes of his family, Greg was away from the villa for a day to attend a funeral. Everyone at Love Island extends their sympathies to Greg and his family and we have since welcomed him back to the villa."

Greg’s dad also said to Limerick Live 95: “Greg is a very good family man and his mother wanted to make sure he was there because himself and his Nan got on well.”

When will Greg be back in the Love Island villa?

After jetting out of Mallorca and returning within the space of a day, Greg will most likely be back on the show on Wednesday night (24th July).

It’s not unusual for islanders to leave the villa for important reasons – the week before Anton Danyluk was absent from the show for one episode as he recovered from feeling unwell.

Greg and Amber are coupled up following a successful first date
Greg and Amber are coupled up following a successful first date. Picture: ITV2

Who is Greg O’Shea?

Greg, 24, is from Limerick, Ireland and is a professional rugby player who also has a degree in law.

He plays for the national rugby sevens team as a fly-half, after finding he had a love and skill for the sport at school.

After predicting he’d “hit it off” with fellow Irish citizen Maura Higgins, Greg wooed Amber Gill following her weeks of heartache with former partner Michael Griffiths.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Belle Hassan's dad is Tamer Hassan

Who Is Belle Hassan's Dad Tamer And What Films And TV Shows Has The Game Of Thrones Star Been In?
Greg O'Shea is the latest islander to enter the Love Island villa

Meet New Love Island Star Greg O’Shea – The Rugby Player Coupled Up With Amber Gill
Chris Taylor broke everyone's hearts crying on Love Island

Love Island's Chris Taylor Broke Everyone's Hearts Crying About Not Fitting In
Amy Hart discussed a theory about Amber, Anna and Ovie

WATCH: Amy Hart Discusses Theory That Anna Brought Ovie To Love Island To Keep Amber Coupled Up
Anna Vakili is a confirmed Love Island contestant for 2019

Who Is Anna Vakili? The Love Island 2019 Cast Member And Pharmacist From London

Hot On Capital

Selena Gomez is ready to date again.

Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Open To Dating’ And ‘Putting Herself Out There’
Ariana Grande's real hair is actually curly

Ariana Grande's Natural Hair: Here's What Her Real Curly Hair Looks Like

Ariana Grande

Meet Love Islander, Molly-Mae Hague

How Old Is Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague, What Is Her Instagram And Has She Had Surgery?
Meet Love Island 2019 contestant, Tommy Fury - who's also Tyson Fury's brother

Who Is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 Contestant And Tyson Fury's Brother's Age, Instagram And Net Worth
Greg O'Shea left the villa for Ireland and returned on the same day

Love Island Contestant Greg O'Shea Leaves The Villa For Family Funeral
Chris Hughes questioned whether this year's islanders actually like each other

Chris Hughes Questions If This Year’s Love Island Stars Even Like Each Other After Jordan Hames Reveals He Fancies India Reynolds

More Movies & TV News

Francesca Allen responds to Caroline Flack

Francesca Allen Addresses Caroline Flack 'Snubbing' Her On Aftersun After Savage Tweet
McDonalds McFlurry spotted in the Love Island villa

Love Island Fans Spotted A McFlurry in The Villa Fridge & Have A Lot Of Questions
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart split after two years

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Split After Two Years Of Dating
The Love Island couples have been changing every week

Love Island 2019 Couples: Who's Coupled Up With Who And Which Islanders Are Still Together?
Hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness is returning to our screens in all-new episodes of Queer Eye

Who Is Jonathan Van Ness, Does The Queer Eye Hairdresser Have A Boyfriend And What Is His Tour About?