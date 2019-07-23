Why Isn't Greg On Love Island Tonight? The Reason Amber's Partner Is Missing From The Villa

Greg O'Shea flew home to attend his nan's funeral. Picture: ITV2

Greg O’Shea was missing from Tuesday’s Love Island as he had to fly back to Ireland.

Love Island’s Greg O’Shea is absent from tonight’s (Tuesday 23 July) episode, just one week after entering the villa.

Greg is coupled with Amber Gill on the ITV2 show and they recently shared their first kiss, but the rugby player left the series briefly for reasons close to his heart.

While he flew back to Ireland and returned within a day, Greg did miss the filming for Tuesday’s episode.

Why isn’t Greg on Love Island tonight?

Greg flew back to Dublin to attend his grandmother’s funeral, with a spokesperson for the show confirming: “Owing to a bereavement, at the wishes of his family, Greg was away from the villa for a day to attend a funeral. Everyone at Love Island extends their sympathies to Greg and his family and we have since welcomed him back to the villa."

Greg’s dad also said to Limerick Live 95: “Greg is a very good family man and his mother wanted to make sure he was there because himself and his Nan got on well.”

When will Greg be back in the Love Island villa?

After jetting out of Mallorca and returning within the space of a day, Greg will most likely be back on the show on Wednesday night (24th July).

It’s not unusual for islanders to leave the villa for important reasons – the week before Anton Danyluk was absent from the show for one episode as he recovered from feeling unwell.

Greg and Amber are coupled up following a successful first date. Picture: ITV2

Who is Greg O’Shea?

Greg, 24, is from Limerick, Ireland and is a professional rugby player who also has a degree in law.

He plays for the national rugby sevens team as a fly-half, after finding he had a love and skill for the sport at school.

After predicting he’d “hit it off” with fellow Irish citizen Maura Higgins, Greg wooed Amber Gill following her weeks of heartache with former partner Michael Griffiths.

