Love Island Contestant Greg O'Shea Leaves The Villa For Family Funeral

Greg O'Shea left the villa for Ireland and returned on the same day. Picture: ITV/Love Island

It's being reported that Greg O'Shea has left the Love Island villa to attend his grandmother's funeral before returning that same day.

It has emerged that new islander Greg O'Shea left the Love Island villa and was flown all the way back to Dublin to attend his grandmother's funeral before returning the same day.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

His family have thanked the show's bosses for being sympathetic to his loss and for putting the plans in place for him to be able to attend the funeral.

Hi father, Niall O’Shea told radio station, Limerick Live 95: "Greg is a very good family man and his mother wanted to make sure he was there because himself and his Nan got on well."

A spokesperson for the show said: "Owing to a bereavement, at the wishes of his family, Greg was away from the villa for a day to attend a funeral. Everyone at Love Island extends their sympathies to Greg and his family and we have since welcomed him back to the villa."

Since entering the villa last week, he hit it off with original islander Amber Gill who was stuck in a sticky situation with dumped islander Michael Griffiths, with the two getting cozy with one another as they head to bed, so it's little wonder he was in such a rush to return to the villa.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After