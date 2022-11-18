Gemma Owen And Luca Bish Nearly Broke Up Multiple Times Before

Luca and Gemma had been on the rocks
Luca and Gemma had been on the rocks. Picture: ITV/Getty
Love Island's Luca and Gemma reportedly nearly broke up several times before they ultimately called it quits earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Gemma Owen announced that she and Luca Bish had split after three months together following the finale of Love Island 2022.

Following a statement posted to Instagram by the 19-year-old, Luca, 23, responded with his own comments implying that he wasn't ready for the break-up to be shared with the public.

The former fishmonger wrote: "Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup. I would have liked to have had some time to process this privately."

Now, an insider has revealed to MailOnline that the relationship between the Love Island runners-up had been showing cracks for some time.

Luca and Gemma were dating for three months after the show
Luca and Gemma were dating for three months after the show. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram

The source refuted claims that Luca was shocked by the breakup announcement, they said: "In no way was Luca blindsided, they'd been on the rocks for quite a few weeks.

"They'd nearly split up quite a few times before this," they said.

In the months following their summer of love, issues in Luca and Gemma's relationship began to crop up.

The publications insider revealed that the couple tried to get on the right track but ultimately decided to call time on their romance.

"Cracks had been forming the past few weeks, they brushed it over. They tried to go to Dubai to see if it would help but things didn't change."

Reportedly, the 'cracks' began to show following the series
Reportedly, the 'cracks' began to show following the series. Picture: Alamy
Gemma broke the news of the split first
Gemma broke the news of the split first. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram
Luca responded with his own announcement
Luca responded with his own announcement. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram

The insider alleged that the exes 'agreed' to share a statement to Instagram regarding the breakup, insinuating that Gemma's team were shocked by Luca's retaliation.

In the international dressage rider's initial post sharing news of the split, she wrote: "It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now."

"Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem x [sic],” she wrote.

