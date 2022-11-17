Luca Bish Dishes On Gemma Owen Relationship Just A Day Before Split

17 November 2022

Luca Bish spoke about his relationship a day before the split
Picture: Alamy/Luca Bish/Instagram

Love Island's Luca Bish and Gemma Bish split three months after the ITV2 show wrapped, however, Luca Bish had an awkward interview moment less than 24 hours before the announcement.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have broken up after a whirlwind romance following their appearance on Love Island, in which they finished second place.

The shock announcement of the split shed new a light on a red carpet interview Luca did just a day before, where he insists the pair were still loved-up, going as far as calling their romance "unbelievable".

At the ITV Palooza event in London on Tuesday night (November 15), the former fishmonger spoke about his long-distance relationship with the 19-year-old, calling all the travel "worth it".

"She was on the phone before I stepped through here today and then I'm back up there tomorrow, so good to see you when we can and that's it," he said.

Luca Bish attended ITV's Palooza before the announcement
Luca Bish attended ITV's Palooza before the announcement. Picture: Alamy
Gemma and Luca were official for three months
Gemma and Luca were official for three months. Picture: ITV

He dished on the relationship to the interviewer: "It's worth it when you get up there [to the Owen's Chester home] because when we plan to see each other its for a few days, not a few hours.

"If someone lives around the corner you can pop in and see them, which is quite nice because then we spend a lot more quality time together."

The 23-year-old even detailed his potential Christmas plans with Gemma and their respective families, making Wednesday's announcement all the more shocking to fans.

"It's our first Christmas as a couple and obviously we want to spend it with each other but it depends what family wins the bid," Luca said.

On Wednesday night (November 16), Gemma released a statement on Instagram, informing her followers that she and Luca 'are no longer in a relationship'.

Gemma released a statement on Wednesday night
Gemma released a statement on Wednesday night. Picture: Gemas Owen/Instagram
Luca followed suit and posted his own split announcement
Luca followed suit and posted his own split announcement. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram

The post read: “It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters."

Luca soon followed up with his own announcement, appearing to make a dig at his ex-girlfriend's decision to quickly reveal the breakup.

He wrote: "Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.

“I would have liked to have had some time to process this privately but as you all already now know, Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways. We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure."

The former couple first met at the beginning of Love Island's eighth season in June but waited until after the show had ended to make their romance official, Luca popped the girlfriend question towards the end of August in an extravagant display.

