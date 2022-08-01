How Long Is The Love Island Final On Tonight?

1 August 2022, 17:34 | Updated: 1 August 2022, 17:35

By Kathryn Knight

The Love Island final will crown one couple the winners of series 8 of the dating show – but how long will the final be on for?

Love Island 2022 has very nearly come to an end after two months on ITV2, with the first episode airing way back on 6 June – a whole eight weeks and many contestants ago.

Tonight's [1 August] final will see whether Davide and Ekin-Su, Tasha and Andrew, Dami and Indiyah or Gemma and Luca will take the crown and the prize fund that comes with it.

When Is The Love Island Reunion Show On?

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2022? All The Dumped Contestants

But how long is the Love Island final on for tonight, what's the prize, and what will happen in the final episode of series 8?

The Love Island final 2022
The Love Island final 2022. Picture: ITV2
Gemma Owen on the night before the Love Island final
Gemma Owen on the night before the Love Island final. Picture: ITV2

How long is Love Island on tonight?

The Love Island series 8 final will be on from 9pm - 10.35pm – just over half an hour longer than a typical episode. Your season 8 winners will be announced moments before the end of the show, giving host Laura Whitmore enough time to ask them about their win and their plans for the prize money.

Throughout the final episode, we'll see the Islanders get ready for their summer ball! They'll get to pick out glamorous evening dresses and smart tuxedos before celebrating together and reading their declarations of love to one another.

The speeches are always an emotional scene, with the contestants usually breaking down in tears before they're able to finish what they've prepared.

The Love Island final sees the islanders have a summer ball
The Love Island final sees the islanders have a summer ball. Picture: ITV2

What is the Love Island 2022 prize?

The Love Island prize, like every other year, is £50k. Once the winning couple is announced by presenter Laura, she'll ask the couple to stand either side of her and they'll each be given an envelope.

Whoever's envelope contains the £50k is given the chance to split the cash or keep it for themselves and, of course, it's always split. No one has ever opted to take the prize money for themselves in the history of the show.

Dami and Indiyah preparing to read their speches to each other
Dami and Indiyah preparing to read their speches to each other. Picture: ITV2

When is Love Island series 9?

If the thought of the Love Island final already has you missing the series, then it'll come as good news that it's only a matter of months to wait for Love Island series 9.

The show is returning to South Africa, where it had its first ever 'winter' version in 2020, for a brand new series, new cast and more bombshells. It'll be filmed in the New Year of 2023.

The winter series two years ago saw Paige Turley and Finn Tapp take the title – and they're still together now!

