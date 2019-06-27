Elma Pazar Admits She Lied About Her Age To Get On Love Island

27 June 2019, 11:56

Elma has admitted she lied about her age.
Elma has admitted she lied about her age. Picture: ITV

Elma Pazar lied about her age to get on Love Island.

Love Island contestant Elma Pazar has admitted she lied about how old she was to get on the hit show.

Speaking to Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free on the Love Island: The Morning after podcast - which you can download and listen to here - she revealed she revealed she pretended to be 23 when she is in fact 26.

She said: "I lied about my age on Love Island.

“I tell everyone I'm 23, it's a real issue.

"I'm 26 but now everyone knows it because they said they couldn't lie for me.”

Elma was dumped from the villa alongside Joe Garratt, who came under fire for displaying ‘abusive’ and ‘controlling’ behaviour towards Lucie Donlan.

Elma has since she admitted that she has a thing for Joe and revealed she even slid in to his DMs.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast, she said: "If I'd have initially gone in there, as the first line-up... I'd have been like 'Yeah, a bit of me, that’.”

Do we smell a recoupling?!

