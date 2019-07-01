Love Island Star Curtis Pritchard’s Mum And Brother Reveal What They Really Think Of Amy Hart

1 July 2019, 16:31

Curtis Pritchard's mum thinks her son's head wont turn
Curtis Pritchard's mum thinks her son's head wont turn. Picture: ITV2

Curtis Pritchard’s mum and brother have opened up about the Love Island star’s blossoming romance with Amy Hart.

On Sunday night’s (30th June) Love Island, Curtis Pritchard was seen having doubts about his budding relationship with “half-girlfriend” Amy Hart, after the lads in the villa were met with a bevy of new girls.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Curtis’ mum Debi has now addressed her son’s Love Island journey, and she’s adamant his head won’t be turned.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: “He’s found someone that he can be himself around, and I don’t think his head could be turned. You have to be friends before you enter a relationship, or a ‘half relationship’.”

Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart are 'half boyfriend and girlfriend'
Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart are 'half boyfriend and girlfriend'. Picture: ITV2

The dancing professional’s Strictly Come Dancing star brother AJ agreed, adding: “They look so happy and at ease with each other, which is the most important thing.”

Debi continued: “I thought it was really cute that he asked her to be his half girlfriend. “Amy seems really nice, so I’m pleased for them both. I don’t see why they wouldn’t work on the outside.”

While Curtis and Amy became one of the first couples to do bits on the series, his mother isn’t concerned about him having sex.

When asked if she’d spoken to her son about him having sex on TV, she answered: “I’m asked this every single day, but it’s weird because I haven’t even considered it. I surprise myself with that answer, but it’s not something I worry about.”

Despite the fact his mum has faith in his relationship, 23-year-old Curtis was seen questioning his bond with Amy when some of the new girls in the villa caught his eye.

And during a conversation he had with Amy in a recent episode of Love Island, he had viewers adamant he was losing interest in the air hostess. Over scrambled eggs, the air hostess grilled her beau about their future together, asking if he thinks they’ll work on the outside world.

While he may have still been groggy from sleep, Curtis’ response was slow and unenthusiastic as he said: “Yeah” before looking away form his girlfriend and adding: “We don’t know what’s going to happen” as he rubbed his eyes.

Amy continued: “I actually quite like you funnily enough,” to which Curtis blearily responded: “Yeah” The unenthusiastic chat had fans convinced Curtis is losing interest in Amy.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

The islanders often sit by the pool but they're rarely in it

Why Love Island 2019 Stars Including Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Aren’t Using The Swimming Pool
Belle Hassan's dad is Tamer Hassan

Love Island Star Belle Hassan’s Famous Dad: Who Is Tamer Hassan And When Did He Star In Game Of Thrones?
Yewande has discussed her love triangle with Danny and Arabella

WATCH: Love Island's Yewande Biala Opens Up About The Danny-Arabella Love Triangle
Jessica Hayes and her fiancé have welcomed a baby boy

Jessica Hayes Gives Birth: Love Island Season One Winner Welcomes Baby Boy
Molly-Mae Hague styled her hair like Lucie Donlan's

Molly-Mae Hague 'Copies' Lucie Donlan On Love Island Moments After Confronting Tommy Fury Over Their Close Friendship

Hot On Capital

Dua and Chris were reportedly seen 'kissing'.

Dua Lipa & Chris Martin Dating Rumours Have Been Shut Down

Billie Eilish has opened up about her struggles with fame.

Billie Eilish Says Her Therapist Is ‘The Only Person She Can Talk To’ Now She's Famous
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will tie the knot in Paris

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas’ Wedding Details: From The Dress And The Location To Which Celebrity Guests Were There
Chris Hughes cheered up girlfriend Jesy Nelson by dancing around the house

Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend Chris Hughes Cheers Up Little Mix Star Girlfriend With Hilarious Dance Moves

Little Mix

Olly Alexander's LGBTQ+ speech at Glastonbury

Olly Alexander's Speech About LGBTQ+ Rights Being Praised By Fans

Years & Years

Euphoria aired a fanfic between One Direction's Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson

Directioners Slam Euphoria Scene Showing Animated Fanfic Involving Harry Styles And Louis Tomlinson

One Direction

More Movies & TV News

Season three of Stranger Things premieres 4th July 2019

Stranger Things Season 3: Cast, Release Date And Final Trailer
The Love Island couples are changing every week

Love Island 2019 Couples: Who's Coupled Up With Who As Danny Williams Picks Arabella Chi
Queer Eye is back for its fourth series

Everything You Need To Know About Netflix's Queer Eye Series 4: Release Date, Location & Cast
Tom Holland saved a fan who was being crushed against a barricade

WATCH: Tom Holland Rescues A Fan Who Was Being "Crushed" By Autograph Hunters
This is the first rumoured contestant headed into Casa Amor

First 'Confirmed' Casa Amor Contestant Is Muscly Builder Dan Rose Whose 'Sights Are Set On Amy Hart'