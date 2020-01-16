Love Island's Connor Durman Is Being Compared To Joe Goldberg From 'You' As Fans Claim He's 'Controlling' Sophie Piper

16 January 2020, 11:59

Fans called out Connor for showing 'toxic' behaviour
Fans called out Connor for showing 'toxic' behaviour. Picture: ITV/Netflix

Connor Durman gave fans 'psycho vibes' after losing his temper with Sophie Piper on Love Island and they are now drawing comparisons to Joe Goldberg from 'You'.

Love Island's Connor Durman popped off at Sophie Piper in a recent episode and fans are now branding him 'controlling' like Joe Goldberg's character from Netflix's You.

It all started when it was announced that two new boys would be coming into the villa and Rochelle Humes' sister jokingly celebrated, telling the girls they 'need to wake up early and look nice'.

25-year-old Connor, who's been coupled up with Sophie since the first episode, pulled her to the side and told her she was being 'disrespectful' and 'muggy'.

He said to her: "I didn't want to argue, it just wound me up. It would wind you up if it was the other way around."

Sophie and Connor are coupled up
Sophie and Connor are coupled up. Picture: ITV

The 21-year-old replied, saying: "You'll know when I'm being serious. What do you want me to do, not do anything when I hear these boys are coming in?"

"No just not f*****g jumping around saying you can't wait," he responded.

One fan took to Twitter to write: "Connor giving me complete joe vibes the psycho someone need to save sophie for the love of god #LoveIsland [sic]."

"It’s not long before Joe... I mean Connor starts crying over the fact that Sophie is breathing the same air as the rest of the boys in the villa #LoveIsland," added another.

Fans drew comparisons between Connor and and Joe Goldberg
Fans drew comparisons between Connor and and Joe Goldberg. Picture: Twitter

Before pulling Sophie for a chat, he spoke to the boys and told them: "This is muggy she went 'yes', she threw her arms in the air when she found out.

"Don't be telling me you like me and then put your arms in the air. The way she's acting is driving me mental."

The drama is surely set to continue tonight as one of the new bombshells, Connagh Howard, has already said he has his eyes on medical PA Sophie.

Ahead of his villa entrance, he explained he likes brunettes, saying: "I fancy Shaughna, Sophie and Siannise."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

Latest Love Island News

Iain Stirling calls out Connor's "toxic masculinity"

WATCH: Iain Stirling Slams Love Island's Connor's "Toxic Masculinity" Towards Sophie
Jess Gale is in the Love Island villa with her twin sister

Who Is Love Island Twin Jess Gale? VIP Hostess' Age, Instagram And Job Revealed
Ollie Williams's house 'under 24 hours surveillance' as animal activists target

Ex Love Islander Ollie Williams's Family Home Targeted By Animal Activists After Trophy Hunting Past Revealed
Love Island fans are calling Ollie Williams' exit 'staged'

Love Island Fans Think Ollie Williams’ Exit Was Staged After He Left The Villa Without Getting Dressed
2020 Love Islanders' Instagram accounts

All The Love Island 2020 Contestants' Instagram Handles

Hot On Capital

Jeffree Star has discontinued two of his eyeshadow palettes

Jeffree Star Discontinues Two Of His Eyeshadow Palettes To ‘Make Room For More In 2020’
Stranger Things 4 begins filming very soon

Stranger Things 4 Filming ‘Starts Soon’ Millie Bobby Brown Reveals
Miley Cyrus debuts new era mullet hairdo

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Mullet Hairdo During NSFW Workout With Boyfriend Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus

Billie Eilish and Harry Styles at the BRITs

BRIT Awards 2020: Harry Styles, Stormzy, And Billie Eilish Among Artists Performing On The Night

The BRIT Awards

Finley Tapp is entering Love Island

Who Is Love Island New Boy Finley Tapp? New Cast Member’s Age, Instagram, Job And Everything You Need To Know

More Movies & TV News

Connagh has his eyes on a few of the girls in the villa

Who Is Love Island's Connagh Howard? The Model's Age, Instagram & Everything We Know About The New Bombshell
Maura Higgins has some advice for the Love Island twins

WATCH: Maura Higgins Says Love Island Twins Are 'At Risk' & Warns Them 'Not To Exclude Themselves'
Maura Higgins doesn't think Ollie Williams left Love Island 'for his ex'

WATCH: Maura Higgins Thinks Ollie Williams Was 'Pulled Out Of Love Island By Parents' Over Trophy Hunting Scandal
Shaughna shared before and after pictures of her weight loss

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips' Weight Loss Journey: 25-Year-Old Underwent Body Transformation Before Entering The Villa
Shauna helped enforce fire safety in council estates

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips Praised For Her Help Following Grenfell