Love Island's Connor Durman Is Being Compared To Joe Goldberg From 'You' As Fans Claim He's 'Controlling' Sophie Piper

Connor Durman gave fans 'psycho vibes' after losing his temper with Sophie Piper on Love Island and they are now drawing comparisons to Joe Goldberg from 'You'.

Love Island's Connor Durman popped off at Sophie Piper in a recent episode and fans are now branding him 'controlling' like Joe Goldberg's character from Netflix's You.

It all started when it was announced that two new boys would be coming into the villa and Rochelle Humes' sister jokingly celebrated, telling the girls they 'need to wake up early and look nice'.

25-year-old Connor, who's been coupled up with Sophie since the first episode, pulled her to the side and told her she was being 'disrespectful' and 'muggy'.

He said to her: "I didn't want to argue, it just wound me up. It would wind you up if it was the other way around."

The 21-year-old replied, saying: "You'll know when I'm being serious. What do you want me to do, not do anything when I hear these boys are coming in?"

"No just not f*****g jumping around saying you can't wait," he responded.

One fan took to Twitter to write: "Connor giving me complete joe vibes the psycho someone need to save sophie for the love of god #LoveIsland [sic]."

"It’s not long before Joe... I mean Connor starts crying over the fact that Sophie is breathing the same air as the rest of the boys in the villa #LoveIsland," added another.

It’s not long before Joe... I mean Connor starts crying over the fact that Sophie is breathing the same air as the rest of the boys in the villa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RTi4d48ET9 — Amelia (@ame1sss) January 15, 2020

Connor is giving me joe vibes from YOU ... Sophie stay far away if you wanna live #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OgB5uJBRD2 — Love Island Bants (@bants_island) January 15, 2020

Before pulling Sophie for a chat, he spoke to the boys and told them: "This is muggy she went 'yes', she threw her arms in the air when she found out.

"Don't be telling me you like me and then put your arms in the air. The way she's acting is driving me mental."

The drama is surely set to continue tonight as one of the new bombshells, Connagh Howard, has already said he has his eyes on medical PA Sophie.

Ahead of his villa entrance, he explained he likes brunettes, saying: "I fancy Shaughna, Sophie and Siannise."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.