You Season 3 ‘Confirmed’ As Penn Badgley Teases New Netflix Plot

You Season 3 is happening according to the Joe Goldberg actor. Picture: Netflix

Joe Goldberg has been up to his old tricks in season 2 of You on Netflix, but will there be a third series? And what will it be about?

You Season 2 dropped on Netflix on Boxing Day and after a marathon binge watch, we’re already asking will there be another season of You?

And while we’re all over on Twitter talking about Forty and Love’s strange names as well as if Penn Badgley has a wife or not, the actor who plays Joe Goldberg seems to have confirmed there WILL be a You Season 3.

Talking to Entertainment tonight following that ending twist (no spoilers here), Penn, 33, appears to have revealed some exciting You news.

Discussing the relationship between his character and Love, he said: “She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator.

“She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the same third season. Oh God!”

Penn then went on to admit he definitely can’t confirm there will be a third season of You.

“I literally know nothing about the third season,” he revealed before adding he definitely think there will be.

Love Quinn and Joe Goldberg's relationship is set for more in a new series. Picture: Netflix

Penn teased: “Technically I can’t… I mean, like, unofficially?”

So very cryptic Penn…