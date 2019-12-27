You Season 2 Cast: From Penn Badgley To James Scully, Who Is In The New Netflix Series?
27 December 2019, 12:48
You is back on Netflix, with an even creepier storyline. But who plays the likes of Love Quinn, Forty, and Ellie?
*** This article contains spoilers for You series one ***
Penn Badgley has returned as a creepy stalker for series two of You, with a brand new cast part of his fresh new start.
You Season 2 Victoria Pedretti: Instagram, Age And Movies And TV Career Revealed
With a new identity for Joe - whose name is now Will - and a new victim in the plans, who is in the new series of Netflix’s You?
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg
Sociopath Joe has fled LA after murdering girlfriend Beck in New York in season one and pinning the crime on her therapist, Dr Nicky.
With a brand new identity, Will sets his sights on Love Quinn.
Penn Badgley, 33, is most well-known for playing Dan Humphrey aka ‘Lonely Boy’ in Gossip Girl, but you’ll also recognise him from John Tucker Must Die.
Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn
American actress Victoria, 24, stars as Joe Goldberg’s new love interest.
Love is an aspiring chef and health guru who meets Will after he moves to LA.
You may have seen the star in The Haunting of Hill House and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
Ambyr Childers as Candace Stone
After we presumed in season one that Candace had been killed by Joe before he moved on to Beck, Candace makes a return to series two with a larger role.
Ambyr, aged 31, has previously starred in TV series All My Children, as well as Ray Donovan and Aquarius.
Jenna Ortega as Ellie
You season 2 sees the introduction of Ellie, a confident, social-media obsessed teenager who seems fearless.
17-year-old Jenna has previously starred in Jane the Virgin, as young Jane in flashback scenes during the Netflix series.
James Scully as Forty Quinn
James, 27, stars as Love’s brother, an aspiring writer who Joe describes as “a rich kid turned recovering addict, turned aspiring screenwriter.”
The Forty actor appeared in 2018 series Heather, as JD.
Carmela Zumbado as Delilah
Much like Beck’s BFF, Peach, investigative journalist Delilah (Ellie’s older sister) has her suspicions about Joe.
You might recognise Carmela, 27, from Identity Thief or Need For Speed.
Chris D’Elia as Henderson
Chris stars as rich, stand-up comedian Henderson, who’s hiding secrets that could ruin his career.
39-year-old Chris is a stand-up comedian in real life but has recently been taking on more acting roles, including in TV series The Good Doctor.
The new series of You season two is available to steam on Netflix now.
> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News