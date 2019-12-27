You Season 2 Cast: From Penn Badgley To James Scully, Who Is In The New Netflix Series?

You is back on Netflix, with an even creepier storyline. But who plays the likes of Love Quinn, Forty, and Ellie?

*** This article contains spoilers for You series one ***

Penn Badgley has returned as a creepy stalker for series two of You, with a brand new cast part of his fresh new start.

You Season 2 Victoria Pedretti: Instagram, Age And Movies And TV Career Revealed

With a new identity for Joe - whose name is now Will - and a new victim in the plans, who is in the new series of Netflix’s You?

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Penn Badgley is back as Joe Goldberg, but this time he goes by the name Will. Picture: Netflix

Sociopath Joe has fled LA after murdering girlfriend Beck in New York in season one and pinning the crime on her therapist, Dr Nicky.

With a brand new identity, Will sets his sights on Love Quinn.

Penn Badgley, 33, is most well-known for playing Dan Humphrey aka ‘Lonely Boy’ in Gossip Girl, but you’ll also recognise him from John Tucker Must Die.

Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn

Love Quinn is Joe's new love interest in You. Picture: Netflix

American actress Victoria, 24, stars as Joe Goldberg’s new love interest.

Love is an aspiring chef and health guru who meets Will after he moves to LA.

You may have seen the star in The Haunting of Hill House and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Ambyr Childers as Candace Stone

Joe's ex Candace takes a larger role in You series 2. Picture: Netflix

After we presumed in season one that Candace had been killed by Joe before he moved on to Beck, Candace makes a return to series two with a larger role.

Ambyr, aged 31, has previously starred in TV series All My Children, as well as Ray Donovan and Aquarius.

Jenna Ortega as Ellie

Jenna Ortega stars as Ellie. Picture: Netflix

You season 2 sees the introduction of Ellie, a confident, social-media obsessed teenager who seems fearless.

17-year-old Jenna has previously starred in Jane the Virgin, as young Jane in flashback scenes during the Netflix series.

James Scully as Forty Quinn

James Scully stars as Forty Quinn. Picture: Netflix

James, 27, stars as Love’s brother, an aspiring writer who Joe describes as “a rich kid turned recovering addict, turned aspiring screenwriter.”

The Forty actor appeared in 2018 series Heather, as JD.

Carmela Zumbado as Delilah

Investigative reporter Delilah is suspicious of Joe. Picture: Netflix

Much like Beck’s BFF, Peach, investigative journalist Delilah (Ellie’s older sister) has her suspicions about Joe.

You might recognise Carmela, 27, from Identity Thief or Need For Speed.

Chris D’Elia as Henderson

Real life comedian Chris D'Elia stars as Henderson in You. Picture: Netflix

Chris stars as rich, stand-up comedian Henderson, who’s hiding secrets that could ruin his career.

39-year-old Chris is a stand-up comedian in real life but has recently been taking on more acting roles, including in TV series The Good Doctor.

The new series of You season two is available to steam on Netflix now.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News