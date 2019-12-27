Who Is Penn Badgley’s Wife? You Actor Is Married To Entrepreneur Domino Kirke – Inside Their Marriage

Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke married in 2017. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Penn Badgley, You’s Joe Goldberg actor, has been married since 2017.

You star Penn Badgley has reprised his role as the sociopathic murderer Joe for season two of the Netflix hit, with a brand new love interest, Love Quinn.

But the Joe Goldberg actor’s love life is far from his dramatic on-screen romances, as he’s been married to the love of his life since 2017.

You Season 2: Secret Meanings Behind Love and Forty’s Weird Names Revealed

Here’s what we know about the star’s wife, Domino Kirke, who he has been in a relationship with since 2014…

Who is Penn Badgley’s wife?

Domino Kirke has a son from a previous relationship. Picture: Getty

Penn is married to Domino Kirke, who describes herself as a ‘birth worker, birth educator, and mentor’.

She’s also a reiki practioner and a musician, previously working with Mark Ronson and releasing a song titled ‘Beyond Waves’ in 2017.

Domino is also the co-founder of Carriage House Birth, which provides services for pregnant women.

She also has a 10-year-old son, Cassius, from a previous relationship.

The entrepreneur’s sister is Jemima Kirke, who appeared in Girls, and their other sister, Lola, starred in Gone Girl.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke’s wedding

Penn and Domino married in February 2017 at a courthouse ceremony in Brooklyn, followed by a small reception at Maison-May.

However, they had a larger celebration in June the same year at Domino’s mother’s home in Waccabuc, New York, complete with a huge tent in the back garden for guests to dance the night away.

Celebrity guests included Debra Messing (Will and Grace) and designer Zac Posen.

What have the couple said about their relationship?

Although the pair tend to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, Penn wrote a heartfelt message for his wife to mark her 36th birthday.

Describing her as “a truly radiant soul” on Instagram, Penn praised Domino: “You encourage others to be honest, and brave, and gentle, and expansive. Your great capacity for empathy is obvious, something anyone can get warm by like a glowing stove.”

He goes on to call her “desire” to be of service “miraculous” before adding: “You make others happy by you. For me, it is a joy to witness you when you are happy. For you, I always hope to be a source of joy. I’m really glad we’re married.”

Meanwhile, Domino makes her love for her man clear through loved-up social media posts.

Opening up about their “whirlwind” marriage to i-D in 2017, the mother of one said: “I got married and it was a bit of a whirlwind I wasn't expecting for the next phase for Penn and I. To be honest, it came as a huge surprise, and it happened after the record was made so it's been a very busy year.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News