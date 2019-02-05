Charlie Brake Warns Couples About Upcoming Love Island Auditions In Hilarious Tweet

5 February 2019, 10:24

Charlie Brake's warning everyone in relationships that this time of year is when Love Island auditions take place, joking about the excuses people will make to have their shot at the show.

Love Island's Charlie Brake has warned those in relationships that it's the time of year to start getting nervous, as Love Island auditions are due to start very soon.

He even joked about the excuses people will make to their partner in order to dash off undetected to try and bag their spot on the show.

Love Island’s Charlie Brake Has Been Sliding Into Newly Single Megan Barton-Hanson’s Comments

The 23-year-old socialite turned reality star tweeted: "So it was this time last year I started auditions for love island - squeaky bum time for a lot of relationships now #I’vegotaclientmeeting".

Charlie Brake warns couples ahead of Love Island auditions
Charlie Brake warns couples ahead of Love Island auditions. Picture: Twitter

His revealing tweet comes just a day after he was spotted sliding into his Love Island co-star, Megan Barton Hanson's Instagram comments just a week after she announced her split from Dancing On Ice's Wes Nelson.

He commented under a photo of Megan dressed in a pink bodysuit with the applauding emoji.

Megan Barton Hanson catches Charlie Brake's eye in latest Instagram
Megan Barton Hanson catches Charlie Brake's eye in latest Instagram. Picture: Instagram

He found a relationship with Ellie Brown during his stint on the 2018 series, but the couple only lasted a matter of weeks after the show finished, with Ellie claiming Charlie cheated on her with another woman.

As the 2019 series is due to kick off in five months, it's no surprise that the audition process to narrow down the thousands of applicants starts soon, and if you fancy it yourself, here’s everything you need to know about the application process.

