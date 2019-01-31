Wes Nelson Suffers A Horrific Fall Practising The ‘Headbanger’ For Dancing On Ice

Wes Nelson took a dramatic fall during training for Dancing On Ice. Picture: Rex

The Love Island star fell flat on his face on the ice while practising the move which sees him swing his partner by the feet with her head towards the ice.

The Headbanger is one of the most dangerous ice skating moves, particularly when the male skater is not a professional – but Wes Nelson is attempting it this weekend on Dancing On Ice, and he took a HUGE fall in training.

The move – which will see Wes swing his skating partner, Vanessa Bauer, by the ankles while rotating in a circle with her head pointing towards the ice – is dangerous enough when it’s performed by a professional male skater, let alone someone who is still learning the craft.

Wes shared details of his accident during training, when he was thankfully practising with a weighted bag rather than Vanessa.

Wes Nelson hit the ice while practising for the dangerous move. Picture: Rex

New photos show Wes taking a dramatic fall face first onto the ice and he told fans “Took a really bad fall today in training, don’t miss Dancing On Ice on Sunday for the full slow mo footage”.

Wes shared details of his fall with fans on social media. Picture: Instagram

Judging by the photos of his tumble, it’s going to be a painful one… though he is adamant that he will continue training to be able to skate this weekend.

A source told the tabloids, “Wes is back on the ice. He's recovered from the fall after icing his knee and will be back in training today. He's bounced back and is determined to train hard for Sunday."

Wes has also been battling a cold at the same time, so he’s proving he’s an absolute trooper by carrying on.

We can’t wait to watch his performance this weekend – here’s hoping the headbanger goes better on the night!

